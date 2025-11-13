Startup launches creative service to help Americans combat rising grocery costs — here's how it works

Amid rising grocery costs in the United States, a startup aims to help shoppers find food at affordable prices while also protecting the environment.

The scoop

Founded in 2021, Martie is a California-based online retailer that offers highly discounted groceries and essentials. According to its website, customers can save up to 80% on certain items. There's even free shipping on all orders over $50.

According to the founders of Martie, their goal was to help millions of food-insecure Americans while reducing food waste. From snacks to organic food items, Martie's team of buyers reviews thousands of products to find quality products at affordable prices.

How it's helping

Per NPR, grocery prices have increased by 29% since February 2020. Many factors influenced the spike, including the COVID-19 pandemic. With the rising prices, some food in stores is going to waste.

According to Feeding America, 38% of all food goes unsold or uneaten. In total, a whopping 92 billion pounds of food are wasted each year. Food hacks, including retailers like Martie, can help reduce the amount of food sent to landfills.

Food waste has also contributed to the global rise in temperatures. Per the United Nations, food loss and waste account for 8%-10% of polluting gases per year. There's also a global economic impact, with about $1 trillion spent annually on wasted food.

What everyone's saying

Martie has received positive feedback online. One review from The Good Trade called the app "easy to navigate" and commended the company's speedy delivery.

"The delivery process was quick and easy," The Good Trade wrote. "I was able to unpack everything in less than 10 minutes, and the packaging is all recyclable."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Martie also has a significant social media following with more than 38,000 followers on Instagram (@martiegoods). Several followers expressed their gratitude for the service and how it's helped them save money.

"I love Martie!" one Instagram user wrote. "I've been shopping since March 2024 and my account says I've saved almost $1,900 in that time."

"Just learned about you guys," another commenter said. "Brilliant. Excited to start shopping for my lil fam with Martie."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.