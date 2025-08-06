Gardener shares incredible hack using seeds from store-bought fruit: 'I need to try this'

Have you ever wondered if you could grow your own fruit using the seeds from store-bought produce? The answer is yes.

TikToker Bella (@leafittobella) shared a clever hack for turning a leftover mango seed from a store-bought mango into a tree that could one day produce fruit on its own.

The scoop

Instead of tossing the seed, Bella shows just how easy it is to give it a new life. With a few simple steps, she transforms a discarded mango pit into a thriving little tree.

Start by carefully opening the mango pit to reveal the seed inside. Plant the seed halfway into the soil with the U-shaped side facing up. Keep the soil moist and cover the container to create a humid environment. In about a week, you might spot the first signs of growth.

Just a few weeks later, Bella's mango seed has transformed into a small but unmistakable tree on its way to becoming something much bigger. It is really that simple.

How it's helping

This hack offers several great benefits. It helps reduce food waste by giving new life to seeds that would otherwise be discarded. Growing fruit can save money and often results in fresher, better-tasting produce. Plus, gardening provides mental and physical health benefits, including stress relief and a rewarding connection to nature.

It also encourages sustainability by making the most of the food you buy and can inspire a greater appreciation for the environment and where your food comes from.

Even small acts like this can spark a deeper interest in growing, composting, and living more consciously.

What everyone's saying

Users responded to the hack with excitement and shared their own experiences.

One proudly showed off their collection, saying, "I have two growing plus a peach tree, avocado tree, papaya tree, and pomegranate tree — all from fruit I bought."

"That's why seeded fruits are important," another chimed in.

Someone else offered a slightly different method, saying, "I put mine in a ziplock bag [with a] moist paper towel."

"I've been trying forever!" a fourth said. "I need to try this way! Thank you!"

