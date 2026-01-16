Farmers sound the alarm after key crop becomes nearly impossible to grow — here's what happened

The low yield of the crop is part of an overarching problem across the country.

Mangaluru, a town in India, is facing extremely low cashew yields.

What's happening?

Although cashew nuts are one of the key crops grown across the west coast of India, cashew farmers in the town of Mangaluru are struggling. Reporting by Daijiworld found that although the state of Karnataka uses 500,000 tons of cashews annually, it currently only produces 50,000 of these in-state.

Cashew yields have been so low due to erratic weather conditions and a lack of market support for farmers, leading to many cashew growers giving up.

Currently, the state imports 90% of its cashews. However, if the yield of local cashew plants were optimized, Karnataka could drastically reduce its imports.

Why are low crop yields concerning?

The low yield of cashew nuts across India is part of a larger pattern of changes in farming worldwide.

From 90% lower yields of chestnuts in Greece to farmers across the globe struggling to produce seeds, a warming planet is having severe impacts on the food system.

With 2025 set to be the second or third hottest year on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization, the heatwaves and high temperatures spell trouble for the livelihoods of farmers, as well as the planet's food system.

If crop yields drop, certain groceries can become more difficult to get hold of, or rocket in price.

Animals that snack on cashews in the wild, like monkeys, may find it more difficult to survive if their food source is depleted. This could have a knock-on effect and impact the wider ecosystem.

What's being done about low crop yields?

The Cashew Research Centre is supplying farmers with higher-yielding varieties of cashew nuts, as well as developing better pest resistance for their crops.

Though most people know the cashew plant for its nuts, the tree also grows edible apples. If local demand for this fruit grew, the state could rely less on imports.

To personally take more control over your grocery bills and not have to rely on fluctuating global markets, you could consider growing your own fruit and veggies. While it isn't a feasible option for everyone, gardening is a great way to relax while benefiting from a yard full of delicious treats.

