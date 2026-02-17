Farmers devastated after extreme weather event decimates key crops: 'One of the worst natural occurrences'

"My heart goes out to our farmers."

Unlikely harsh weather in Malta has left local farmers scrambling to replant their produce.

What happened?

In January, a strong hailstorm devastated crops in Malta, a small island nation located in the Mediterranean Sea just south of Sicily. The loss in produce was estimated at tens of thousands of euros, according to the Times of Malta.

Hail rained down on the western region of the island, which rarely sees severe cold weather. Many farmers awoke to their fields being completely wiped out, with very few crops able to be salvaged. Some of the damaged crops were carrots, marrow, strawberries, cabbages, cauliflowers, potatoes, and leafy greens.

"When hailstones fall at that speed, they puncture the crops, especially the leafy ones, like cabbages, rendering them unfit to be sold," said Malcolm Borg, president of an NGO representing farmers in Malta, per the Times of Malta. He called the storm "one of the worst natural occurrences" for crops.

Why is it concerning?

The climate crisis is causing more frequent and severe weather events around the world. Hailstorms, floods, droughts, wildfires, hurricanes, and more can all have catastrophic consequences on the agriculture industry.

When this happens, it affects both farmers and consumers. A threatened food supply means fewer products available for distribution and higher prices at the grocery store. Farmers also lose income and their livelihoods.

What's being done about it?

Unfortunately, agricultural land in Malta is not covered by insurance. The fields will need to be cleaned up and replanted, and the affected farmers have been instructed to contact Malta's Agriconnect Offices to report the damage.

"My heart goes out to our farmers who have seen their work and sacrifices affected by the hailstorm. I know firsthand what it means to work a field, take care of it every day and rely on it for your and your family's livelihood," Malta's Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo said in a Facebook post.

"Our farmers are the roots of the country. In these days and always, you are not alone, we are with you."

