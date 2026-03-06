Man urges people to eat creatures wreaking havoc on waterways: 'So good'

Combatting invasive species can taste good, too, according to Florida diver Nate Sorensen.

In a viral video, Sorensen shares a meal with locals in Curaçao as he tries different dishes that feature lionfish. The restaurant, Lionfish Caribbean, is located in Willemstad and known for catching, cleaning, and serving invasive lionfish.

After tasting the fried fish, Sorensen is impressed with its freshness. He tries lionfish prepared as fried wings and also fish 'n chips style. When fried and prepared as a meal, Sorensen compares the fins to potato chips, crunchy and delicious.

@lionfishextermination Is this Mukbang in AI or is this for real? This thing looks so interesting and exotic! Lionfish is super Duper Duper Duper invasive and @lisettelionfishcaribbean has perfected the art of making delicious Lionfish dishes! The only problem is you need to go to Curaçao to try them! But it will be a great trip whether you are Diver or not give it a shot! @Alex Borsutzky @Nathaniel Sorensen @ZooKeeper @Rachel Taub @Diveforcee ♬ original sound - Lionfish Extermination Corp

"Wow," says Sorensen after a bite. "That's super juicy and delicious."

For locals in Curaçao, adding lionfish to the menu is not just for taste. It serves a key environmental purpose. Lionfish are classified as an invasive species in Curaçao. With no natural predators, they reproduce quickly, competing with native species for food and resources and overtaking local water ecosystems.

One of the country's sustainable methods for controlling the spread of lionfish is to catch and eat them. Once the fish have been cleaned and cooked, they are not only safe to consume but also delectable. Lionfish are often described as a meaty fish with a mild flavor similar to that of snapper or hogfish.

Locals have also found other creative ways to stop the spread of lionfish by turning their venomous spikes into unique, one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces. Sorensen shared a clip displaying some of the jewelry pieces, which feature different earrings made of lionfish fins.

Sorensen founded a nonprofit, Lionfish Extermination Corp (@lionfishextermination), to remove lionfish in Florida and raise awareness about invasive species.

TikTokers were interested in the video and learning more about how the invasive species is being managed. Users who have already tried lionfish shared their own experiences eating it.

"Lionfish is so good," responded one TikToker.

"I grew up eating cat fish fins on fish fry night," added another user. "Those look wonderful."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.