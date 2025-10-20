Community holds annual contest to catch creatures wreaking havoc off US coast: 'Plays a vital role'

A Florida man's new hobby in retirement has helped him reel in the hardware while tackling an invasive species in the region.

Palm Beach resident Paul Carlson recently earned the title of "Lionfish King" in the 10th annual Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Lionfish Challenge, according to the Palm Beach Daily News. Over the course of the summer — May 24 to September 14 — Carlson caught 1,542 lionfish over 73 dives.

The annual event aims to address the invasive species presence in local waterways while providing a fun twist for divers. This year's event drew over 500 competitors, who removed 30,000 lionfish from the ocean over 1,104 dives.

"The diving community across our state plays a vital role in promoting conservation and raising awareness of this invasive species," said FWC Executive Director Roger Young.

Lionfish are native to the South Pacific and Indian Oceans, though they have found their way into other regions like the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean since the 1980s. The venomous fish are dangerous to the ecosystems they invade because they have few natural predators, and their huge appetites prey on a variety of native species.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, lionfish may have found their way to other ecosystems after being housed as pets and escaping into the wild. However, they could have also migrated to foreign waters because of warming ocean temperatures caused by the rapid overheating of the planet.

Despite their venom, lionfish are completely edible, with cooks able to clean and prepare them like many other fish species. Carlson enjoys having the sweet, savory fish for dinner after a long day on the water.

"I like the taste of lionfish more than I like the taste of lobster," he said. "It's the best tasting fish in the ocean."

