Manufacturer issues urgent recall after shocking find in popular grocery item — here's what you need to know

A popular brand of gluten-free cauliflower pizza crusts has been recalled, sparking concerns about possible plastic contamination within the product.

What's happening?

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall by New York company Deiorio Foods Inc. in late January, and it is ongoing, according to Food Safety News.

It is listed as a Class II recall, Food Poisoning News reported, meaning it may cause temporary health consequences, with a remote chance of serious health consequences.

Deiorio recalled 1,701 cases of its 11-inch gluten-free-friendly cauliflower shells because they could contain white plastic fragments of varying lengths and widths. The products, which were bulk packaged in a blue plastic bag with 20 crusts per case, were distributed in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

The shells had production dates of Dec. 27, Jan. 7, and Jan. 8.

Why is this recall concerning?

If it seems like plastic is everywhere these days, well, that's because it is. And that includes our food.

In recent weeks, recalls were issued for ground beef and frozen acai bowls, both because of possible plastic fragments being found within them.

Plastics — and, in particular, microplastics — are some of the world's biggest pollutants. More than 500 million tons of plastic are produced each year. Research indicates that plastic accounts for up to 80% of all waste in the ocean and that by the year 2050, plastic will outweigh all fish in our waterways.

The plastic problem can be magnified when it's part of our food packaging. Plastics leach toxins and microplastics into our food, which then make their way into our bloodstreams. And as a relatively new phenomenon, the long-term effects of microplastics on our health are still largely unknown.

What can I do about this?

As for this specific food recall, the solution is simple. Anyone with these pizza crusts is advised not to eat, serve, or sell them.

As far as overall plastic pollution, the best way to solve that problem is by using less plastic and encouraging others to follow your lead. In particular, by getting rid of plastic food containers and grocery bags, you can reduce your carbon footprint while keeping your food safer.

