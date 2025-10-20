Gardener demonstrates brilliant way she harvests never-ending supply of leafy greens: 'Grows back without even trying'

"I would have so much I would give it to my neighbors."

Home gardeners can cut their grocery bills by growing their own food at home.

Some crops produce continuously even after the initial harvest, which can provide an abundance of food.

On TikTok, All about Emily (@allaboutemily) demonstrated the resilience and abundance of her lettuce plants, despite comments suggesting she harvest them differently.

The scoop

"Somebody told me to not cut it like this," Emily said as she showed users how she cut her lettuce heads, horizontally and close to the base of the head.

"It will never grow back," she said she was told. Emily decided to put that theory to the test.

She cut a few more heads of lettuce in the same fashion and let her crops recover. After about a week, she returned to her garden to check on her lettuce heads.

She panned the camera across the previously cut lettuce heads, showing bushy heads with new growth.

"Look how beautiful and green it has grown back," she said. After a moment of observation, Emily realized that the cut lettuce heads appeared to be growing faster than the uncut ones.

Even after her initial harvest, she was left with a raised container garden full of bright, green lettuce, perfect for daily salads or for gifting to neighbors.

"Lettuce grows back without even trying," a commenter remarked.

How it's helping

One exciting aspect of growing your own food is unlocking the potential of food independence.

Home gardening allows you to sustain yourself without relying on produce shipped globally to local grocery stores, which are often chemically treated for pests and mass-produced, impacting food quality.

When you grow your own food, you not only know exactly what went into growing your crops, but they are also higher quality and better-tasting, making the effort all the more worthwhile.

Studies have also found that home gardeners tend to have healthier diets and improved mental health compared to non-gardeners, which makes this a healthy hobby.

What everyone's saying

Folks in the comments section were thrilled that Emily disproved the lettuce myth.

"Girl ppl be yapping on this app!" one commenter said, referring to naysayers.

Another person was thrilled to discover an alternative method for harvesting homegrown lettuce.

"I been plucking each leaf like Snow White and I could just cut it all off?" they mused.

"1 week! Wow. I would have so much I would give it to my neighbors," a third replied.

