Gardener says these perennial crops can feed a family in just a few thousand square feet

He called one of the picks, Jerusalem artichoke, "the highest-calorie-producing crop we can grow in temperate climates."

As grocery prices rise and supply concerns linger, more people are reconsidering what they can grow at home — and one permaculture educator says a small, carefully designed garden can provide more food than many might expect.

In a recent Instagram reel, independent permaculture educator Michael Hoag (@transformativeadventures) shared several calorie-dense crops that can keep producing year after year with less need for replanting.

The video featured a lineup ranging from Jerusalem artichokes and skirret to Egyptian walking onions, true yams, sweet potatoes, potatoes, corn, carrots, and amaranth.

In the caption, Hoag also pointed viewers to other perennial vegetables, such as horseradish and sea kale.

His message was straightforward: If food is becoming more expensive and supply chains are becoming less reliable, growing hardy staple crops at home may be a smart move.

Hoag described Jerusalem artichoke as "the highest-calorie-producing crop we can grow in temperate climates" and said a single skirret plant can produce "like a five-gallon bucket" of roots.

The post also prompted practical questions from viewers, including where to buy skirret, whether the plants need full sun, and what growing zone Hoag is in.

Gardening can offer broader benefits as well. Time spent digging, watering, and harvesting adds movement to daily life, and tending a garden is often associated with lower stress and a deeper connection to food.

There are environmental advantages, too. Perennial and naturalizing crops can help reduce soil disturbance and cut down on the repeated inputs that annual crops often require.

Still, not every crop is suitable for every yard. Commenters raised legitimate concerns, from climate-zone compatibility to the digestive side effects some people experience with Jerusalem artichokes.

Starting small may be the most practical path. Rather than trying to replace an entire grocery cart, gardeners can begin with one or two crops suited to their climate, space, and cooking habits.

For many people, walking onions, potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, and amaranth may be easier entry points than less common options such as skirret.

A handful of dependable crops can supplement meals, lower grocery costs, and provide a backup food source if prices spike or store shelves become less predictable.

A sunny backyard, a food forest, or even a small garden bed can support productive crops, but site conditions matter.

As Hoag put it, "with those powerful crops and the right design, you can grow a complete family's caloric needs in just a few thousand feet."

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