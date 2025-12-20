In 2024, they served nearly 11,000 meals during the annual event.

Free Thanksgiving meals provide food security and a sense of community to individuals experiencing poverty, homelessness, and rising costs.

However, some communities have had to cancel their charitable holiday meals due to high demand, exorbitant food prices, and limited volunteer capacity.

What's happening?

As WABM reported, community organizers were forced to cancel this year's popular annual Thanksgiving meal in Gadsden, Alabama.

In 2024, volunteers served nearly 11,000 meals during the annual dinner. It was the largest free Thanksgiving meal in Alabama.

However, the event was canceled this year, largely due to the rising cost of food. The cost of meals has increased by $5,000 since 2024, while funds raised have not kept pace with prices.

"Making a decision to end the event was major, and we knew it was heavy on our hearts," said Craig Scott, who co-chairs the event. "It had become such a large event that we outgrew our britches."

Why is affordable food important?

Holiday food costs have been increasing well beyond Alabama.

Food is among our most beloved holiday traditions, but more and more people are struggling to keep food on their tables day to day, let alone to afford festive feasts that strain the budget.

There are strong connections between food prices, agricultural practices, and shifting climate conditions.

When extreme weather destroys crops, food prices go up. Droughts and heavy rains are to blame for many supply chain price increases and increasing food insecurity worldwide.

Our nutritional needs don't cease just because intense storms are more common.

Yet, despite higher grocery prices and escalating food insecurity, food waste remains a significant problem in America and around the world.

What's being done to help people cope with rising food costs?

In Gadsden, Alabama, community leaders are considering alternative formats for next year's free Thanksgiving meal, such as hosting at multiple sites rather than a single venue.

Local churches and organizations have been stepping in to fill gaps in hunger relief in the meantime.

More broadly, stressed-out shoppers can save money on groceries and reduce food waste by shopping with Martie.

Martie is an innovative company that offers deep discounts on groceries and household essentials — up to 80% off brand-name items. It does this by purchasing brands' overstock and surplus inventory and delivering it to consumers at low prices.

Whether it's the holiday season or not, affordable food is an essential basic need for every household.

Consumers can also strategically shop at the grocery store to further reduce weekly food costs and even grow food at home to save money and access better-tasting produce.

