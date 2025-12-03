Video from Kris Jenner's dinner party ignites online backlash: 'Out of touch'

"It feels like they're doing it on purpose."

Over-the-top celebrity parties are significantly contributing to the global food waste problem. Meanwhile, millions of other people face hunger and food insecurity.

A recent disturbing example came from Kris Jenner's dinner party, where excessive amounts of food were used for creative displays.

TikToker kfesteryga (@kfesteryga) has dedicated her channel to talking about food as a symbol of social status.

In her review of the Jenner party, kfesteryga comments on the sheer volume of food that the Kardashians used only as decor, not to eat. She highlights the numerous bunches of carrots and asparagus they used for the tablescape, which would have fed over 20 people.

The TikToker also highlights all the cauliflower, lettuce, artichokes, and other foods sitting on the table that could have nourished people with fresh produce.

"This is not normal," she said. "If you go to a party where your decor would feed more than the amount of people at your party, and you're not even touching that food, it is not normal."

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

Meanwhile, other social media influencers have also been calling out this elite family for their lavish celebrations that epitomize waste and excess.

By drawing attention to these money-wasting, planet-harming behaviors, we shed light on income inequalities and deeply rooted societal problems in our world today. For example, food waste is a major global issue that contributes to pollution when unused food rots in landfills.

Since celebrities are always in the public spotlight, they have the opportunity to set a positive and sustainable example for their fans and followers.

Even if you're not among the wealthy elite, you can set an example for people in your life by making use of your leftovers and composting food scraps. If you feel so inclined, you can also use your social media platforms to help hold celebrities accountable for their actions, as kfesteryga did in her video.

Her TikTok followers were shocked to see the amount of food wasted at Kris Jenner's party and shared their opinions in the comments.

"Food is a show of wealth now, and it's soooooo sad," one TikTok user wrote. "Many families can't even buy eggs right now."

"During a recession, tariff war & possible food crisis, this is blatantly shoving it in our faces that they don't care about anyone but the wealthy," another TikToker commented.

"It feels like they're doing it on purpose," someone else added. "They could be THAT out of touch. But I think they know what they're doing."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.