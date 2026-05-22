Expert puts popular food-growing hacks to the test to see which ones flop

"The scraps that actually feed you are the green ones."

There is no shortage of kitchen-scrap gardening videos promising backyard avocados from a pit or mango trees from a seed. But a recent test from a gardening creator suggests the scraps most likely to turn into real food are much less flashy — and a lot more practical for home growers.

In an Instagram reel posted on May 18, Epic Gardening (@epicgardening) tried some of the internet's most popular kitchen-scrap regrowing hacks and found that many viral fruit ideas are more novelty than shortcut.

According to the popular video, avocado, mango, apple, and citrus seeds can sprout, but that does not mean they will reliably grow the same fruit you bought at the store. The reel also found that cucumber and melon seeds can grow, though the plants may not match the original produce, and a kiwi started from seed may take about five years.

The strongest results came from vegetables. The creator said that a $3 pack of living lettuce could regrow into four plants in roughly three weeks. Leek and green onion ends also rooted quickly, and celery and beet tops produced new greens.

Even better, the reel said that planting sprouted potatoes and aging ginger can yield fresh potatoes and ginger. For anyone trying to save money on groceries, that kind of reality check matters.

Growing food at home can cut produce costs, especially if people start with scraps that have a good chance of paying off. The reel highlights a simple truth: Fast-growing greens and kitchen staples can be more rewarding than waiting years on a fruit-tree experiment that may never deliver the same produce.

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There are other upsides, too. Gardening can provide light exercise, reduce stress, and strengthen people's connection to what they eat. Even a small container garden on a patio or windowsill can make meals more affordable and more satisfying.

It can also help reduce food waste. Instead of tossing rooted onion ends, sprouted potatoes, or aging ginger, home cooks may be able to turn some of that leftover food into a new crop.

For those wanting to try scrap gardening, the easiest wins appear to be living lettuce, green onions, leeks, celery tops, beet tops for greens, sprouted potatoes, and ginger. These options tend to give faster and more useful results than fruit pits.

As the video put it, "skip the fruit fantasy." When it comes to scraps that reliably turn into something edible, "the scraps that actually feed you are the green ones."

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