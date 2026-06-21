'Has there been some kind of farming crisis?': Kale prices spark sticker shock and frugal fixes

"Trim the leaves and let it continue to grow."

Kale chips may be a favorite low-cost snack, but the greens behind them are starting to feel much less affordable.

What happened?

After paying "around $6 for two small bunches from WinCo," a Reddit user went to r/Frugal to ask where kale could still be found "for cheap like they used to be."

The shopper added, "I'm obsessed with kale chips but unfortunately I haven't been able to justify the cost of the kale."

The poster said big retailers such as Costco, Walmart, Kroger, and Target were all landing in about the same range.

They also asked, "Also, has there been some kind of farming crisis in the US? A drought or plague or something?"

Dozens of commenters responded with their own price comparisons, budget shopping tips, and a recurring recommendation to start growing kale at home.

Why does it matter?

Rising prices for basics such as kale and broccoli are pushing up the cost of produce-heavy, plant-based meals.

Several commenters linked the increases to drought, fuel costs, fertilizer expenses, labor pressures, and weather-disrupted harvests, while others pointed out that seasonality can also send prices higher.

Commenters said they found kale for as little as $1.29 per bunch at local specialty markets and around $1.39 per bag at Walmart.

Others noted that a $4 seed packet or about $5 in starter plants can yield months — or even a year — of repeat harvests if only the outer leaves are trimmed.

Compared with paying roughly $2.98 per bunch, the savings can add up quickly.

What are people saying?

One of the most upvoted replies was simple: "The absolute best place i found, Mexican grocery store."

Another commenter wrote, "Kale is one of the easiest vegetables to grow," while a fellow gardener put the appeal even more directly: "Trim the leaves and let it continue to grow."

One person summed it up as "Unlimited kale chips!"

The original poster appeared convinced by at least one suggestion, replying: "Thank you. Others have suggested growing kale, which I will definitely do next growing season."

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