'Do something unexpected': Americans urged to eat more invasive animals

Invasive species are organisms that are displaced from their native habitats and unexpectedly thrive in new locations.

As the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has pointed out, the human-enabled displacement of resident flora and fauna can be incredibly destructive. Invasive species can damage property and infrastructure while unbalancing ecosystems.

Luckily, there's a lot we can do — some of it rather surprising. As the FWS suggested in a recent news release, "Instead of just complaining, we can do something unexpected — eat them!"

What are invasive species?

Invasive species are organisms that are displaced or transported from their native habitats and unexpectedly thrive in new locations. They can multiply at an incredible rate, taking over an area as they crowd out or even prey upon resident plants and animals. This can throw fragile ecosystems out of whack.

Invasive species you can eat

Nutria

These huge rodents are currently invasive along the Gulf of Mexico Coast, on the Atlantic Coast, and in the Pacific Northwest. They eat vegetation from wetlands, destroying the habitats essential to flood control. Their meat is reportedly lean and mild, like rabbit.

Northern Snakehead

This invasive species is actually a fish, but it can live outside of water for days at a time, traveling over land for surprising distances. This has helped it spread throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. It eats native fish but is also good eating itself, with white, flaky meat.

Silver Carp

This East Asian fish has invaded the freshwaters of the Midwest and Southeast, jumping so high that it can cross barriers — or land in the boats of fishers and outdoorsmen. It can crowd out native species, but it is also a versatile main course and can be grilled, blackened, or turned into fish cakes.

Feral Hogs/Wild Boar

The wild or escaped version of the domesticated pig can be found throughout much of the United States. Not only can the animal be aggressive and dangerous, but it can also be destructive, tearing up entire properties and habitats with rooting and trampling in search of food or a place to cool down. However, the animal's meat is delicious, like a leaner and tastier version of pork.

Green Iguana

Drawn to the warm environments of Florida and other Southern states, these reptiles can devour native plant life. Luckily, their mild meat is delicious in stew, earning them the nickname "chicken of the trees."

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