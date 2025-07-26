Fisherman shares cooking method to combat voracious predator wreaking havoc on waterways: 'One of the best'

"The biggest thing I noticed was the lack of fishiness."

Chesapeake locals can help control the spread of an invasive species by consuming a certain fish.

One TikTok creator (@by_the_water) shared his experience trying snakehead, also known as the Chesapeake channa.

Snakehead first appeared in a Crofton pond in Maryland in 2002, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Service. Native to Russia, parts of Asia, and some parts of Africa, this fish is considered invasive in North American waters.

Snakeheads have a unique ability to breathe air, allowing them to survive on land for up to four days if kept moist. This enables the fish to travel between bodies of water and establish new habitats.

Snakehead fish were first discovered in the Potomac River as early as 2004. They now have stable populations in many East Coast states, parts of California, the Mississippi River, and Lake Michigan, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

"Their presence has definitely had an impact on the different native species around Maryland," the TikTok creator says.

Adult snakeheads can be voracious predators, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Their large appetites threaten native fish species and make it more difficult for them to find food. This could lead to the eventual displacement of native fish.

Invasive fish species like snakeheads disrupt the balance of ecosystems and can lead to biodiversity loss.

Eating snakehead fish can help keep its population numbers in check, protecting native fish from its competition. A similar effort is underway in Mississippi, where locals are encouraged to eat snakehead and carp to help balance the ecosystem.

To cook the fish, the TikTok creator dices it, seasons it with a premixed packet of spices, and fries it in oil. "Now, the first bite, all I could taste, honestly, was the outside seasoning. But then, as I took a few more bites, the biggest thing I noticed was the lack of fishiness," he says.

"Not fishy is good," one commenter said.

Other commenters testified to the delectability of snakehead.

"Snakehead is one of the best tasting fish I've had. Fish tacos with em," one said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.