Man urges people to eat from plants growing wild across US region: 'Free veggies'

A forager took to TikTok to share a tip to find a tasty treat while helping prevent invasive plants from spreading.

TikToker The Bay Forager (@thebayforager) posted a video from the San Francisco Baylands showcasing the invasive wild radish. In the video, he shares how to identify the plant, saying it has four purple and white petals on each stem. He explains that the entire plant, from flower to root, is edible. He describes the flavor of the flowers as "a little spicy."

The name wild radish refers to Raphanus sativus, which is considered invasive and non-native to California. According to the California Invasive Plant Council, it can be found in open grasslands, as well as along roadsides. Experts say the plant can smother out native plants and is sometimes toxic to livestock.

Invasive plant species are a major problem for native plants and animals.

The U.S. Forest Service reports that invasive species have contributed to a 42% decline in populations of endangered or threatened species. For 18% of endangered or threatened species, invasives are the main cause of population decline.

One of the best methods to combat invasive species is gardening with native plants.

Every inch of land occupied by a native plant is space unoccupied by an invasive plant. Planting native species also benefits gardeners and the environment by supporting ecosystems. They provide shelter and food sources for native animals and help pollinators protect human food sources.

Commenters were blown away by the forager's tips to get "free veggies." Some shared their experiences with wild radish.

"In 2 years, wild radish took over this 200 sqr-ft corner of my East Bay yard, starting from a single plant," reported one user. "It was dense cover that grew to 4 feet tall. It was incredible."

Others shared tips to cook with the plant: "The greens are great sautéed in olive oil, garlic , and chili flakes."

