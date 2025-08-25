Officials urge residents to eat lizards wreaking havoc on US region: 'It's always been part of the diet'

Some locals use it as additional meat for jambalaya.

Florida is making moves to scale back some of its nonnative species, particularly iguanas, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Since the 1960s, green iguanas have overrun the southern part of the state, causing damage to properties and landscapes in their wake. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the lizards' burrowing habits can collapse foundations, sidewalks, and seawalls.

In 2020, The Palm Beach Post reported iguana damage was responsible for a $1.8 million repair bill in one Florida town. They also caused $40,000 in damage to a Miami restaurant's foundation.

Plus, they leave excrement all over the place, from porches to swimming pools, risking human exposure to the infectious bacterium salmonella.

To help solve this problem, the state allows humane hunting of these lizards.

The 32 areas managed by the FWC don't require a hunting license to catch them. Guided iguana hunts are available for those interested in helping with state invasion control and catching an exotic, low-fat, high-protein ingredient to experiment with.

For many, eating this lizard isn't novel or weird. William Kern, a professor at the University of Florida, told USA Today in 2020, "It's always been part of the diet." Some locals use it as additional meat for jambalaya.

Uncontrolled invasive animals, plants, insects, and microorganisms can hurt local and global economies. With no natural predators, the population of over 200,000 green iguanas threatens Taiwan's red bean, gourd, and maize crops. However, the country's Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency is working with local squads, which have already removed 36,000 of the lizards.

Many non-Floridians are also fighting invasives through their stomachs. Japanese knotweed is capable of busting through pavement and killing trees, but one TikToker turns the invasive plant into a dip.

Some consider green crabs difficult to eat due to their small size and hard shells, but one food business owner found a solution by boiling them down for seafood broth. Such conservation preserves oyster populations vital to filtering marine ecosystems.

Governments and individuals working together to achieve ecological balance help preserve native species, which keeps the food chain going. Without this balance, the fight against climate change becomes harder.

Plus, humanely hunting abundant iguana meat or stir-frying some invasive plants is another way to cut grocery expenses and increase self-sufficiency. Save money while also saving the planet.

