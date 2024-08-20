Home baker shares useful kitchen hack using butter stick wrappers: 'It literally changed my life'

"Wait, this is so smart and less wasteful!"

We have shared some incredible kitchen hacks in the past, from reusing parchment paper to keeping fruit fresh longer. This new hack is so simple it will have you saying "Why didn't I think of that?"

The scoop

Paige Bakes Things (@paigebakesthings) is a home baker sharing her culinary adventures and recipes on TikTok. She occasionally shares great hacks for saving money and being more efficient in the kitchen.

In one TikTok video, Paige shared a way to make your butter go a little further. In the clip, she explains the hack while showing exactly how it works.

"Don't ever throw away the sheets that butter comes in. Instead, fold them up into quarters like this and add them back to the box … store them in the fridge … and then when a recipe calls for a buttered pan, take out that sheet that still has the cold butter on it and swipe it around the pan," she says.

The sheet does then go in the trash, but tips like this can help you stretch your grocery budget.

How it's working

We love kitchen hacks that save you money. This hack isn't going to save you a ton of money, but maximizing your groceries is a simple way to make your budget go a bit further. Our guide explains, "Reducing your food waste by just 10% with better leftovers management could save you $75 annually."

The more food you save, the more money you can save. Plus, food waste in the United States is a huge issue, around 40% of the food produced in the U.S. ends up in the landfill. Organic matter in the landfill creates methane pollution, a gas that can warm the planet much faster than carbon. According to the EPA, "Wasted food causes 58% of methane emissions from municipal solid waste landfills."

What people are saying

Commenters loved this tip. One person wrote, "Learned this a while ago and it literally changed my life."

Someone else said, "Wait this is so smart and less wasteful!!"

Another person suggested a way to take the hack one step further: "Baking tip as well: you can still save the papers after that and use them as parchment paper for cake pans!!"

We have a hunch that reducing your waste while baking might just be the secret ingredient you're looking for.

