Expert gardener reveals simple hack to maximize your late-season tomato harvest: 'Solid advice'

As winter looms, some last-minute garden tasks can get those final few harvests out of your fruits and vegetables. One expert on TikTok demonstrated how to speed up tomato ripening.

The scoop

The Fruitful Foodscape (@thefruitfulfoodscape) shares gardening tips and tricks with more than 25,000 followers. In one clip, they explain how the changing of the leaves in fall signals one of the easiest hacks to help get the most out of your late-season tomato harvest.

The creator says when the leaves start to change, you have about a month before the first frost, when your tomato plants are likely to die. If you still have many green fruits on your plants, they recommend cutting off the tops.

Trimming the top section of your plants should prompt them to allocate energy to ripen your tomatoes rather than produce more leaves.

How it's helping

Tips like this can help maximize the yields in your garden. The more you are able to get out of your plants, the more money you can save on produce. In a growing season, it's possible to grow hundreds of dollars' worth of produce with just a modest investment.

Gardening is also a great way to spend more time in nature and can be a good source of physical activity. Gardening is beneficial for both your physical and mental well-being. Studies have shown that people who garden tend to have diets higher in fiber and experience improved mental health.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

In addition to the personal benefits, gardening can have a positive impact on the planet. With food imported from all over the world destined for your grocery store, "food miles" can be a big contributor to the warming of the planet. A study published in the journal Nature Food found that global food miles are responsible for 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent pollution.

You can reduce your mileage to almost nothing by simply walking out to the backyard to pick your veggies.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were thankful to learn this timely tip.

"Solid advice. Well explained as well," wrote one person.

Someone else said, "Good tip! I have many green as well, so I will be pruning mine this weekend."

Finally, someone added, "Thanks for this tip."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.