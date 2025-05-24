Gardener shares brilliant trick for growing massive berries at home: 'I'm dreaming of big plants like that'

"If you want raspberries in the future, you gotta start now."

Raspberries are delicious and nutritious. They're a good source of vitamin C and fiber, but they're pretty expensive to buy fresh.

However, with the right know-how and some forward planning, they're quite easy to grow. TikToker Anderson Acres (@andersonacres14) shared some useful tips to enjoy a raspberry-filled future.

The scoop

As the video explains, growing raspberries is a long-term endeavor; it'll be four years before those plants start bearing fruit.

"If you want raspberries in the future, you gotta start now," Anderson says.

The clip goes over some key points to ensure success. Placement is important: The plants need six hours of sunlight per day and two to three feet of space between plants, as they get "absolutely freaking huge."

The TikToker cautions against planting raspberries next to blackberries because they pass diseases back and forth. The video also goes over which branches should be pruned and finishes with some maintenance advice. The plants don't need much once they're mature — just a yearly application of compost.

How it's helping

Homegrown produce is far more sustainable than industrial agriculture. In the United States, most of the fruits and vegetables in supermarkets have traveled an average of 1,500 miles from farm to table, per NCAT.

Additionally, the chemicals used in fertilizer and pesticides take a hefty toll on the environment. The runoff contaminates local water sources and damages the soil. There's also the extensive habitat destruction and methods to treat the soil, such as tilling, which lead to the release of harmful planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

Those who grow their own food will enjoy better-quality produce, savings, and health-related benefits.

As the TikToker said in the video, "These would cost 10-15 bucks at the store."

Homegrown fruits and vegetables taste better and have better nutritional value than store-bought produce.

What everyone's saying

The comments were a blend of grateful viewers, some questions, and a few looking to try it for themselves.

One commenter said, "Such great info!! Thank you!"

Another expressed hope that their efforts would yield similar results: "I'm dreaming of big plants like that! I planted mine last year and they are just starting to come back."

One commenter said, "Such great info!! Thank you!"

Another expressed hope that their efforts would yield similar results: "I'm dreaming of big plants like that! I planted mine last year and they are just starting to come back."