  • Food Food

Gardener shares brilliant trick for growing massive berries at home: 'I'm dreaming of big plants like that'

"If you want raspberries in the future, you gotta start now."

by Michael Muir
"If you want raspberries in the future, you gotta start now."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Raspberries are delicious and nutritious. They're a good source of vitamin C and fiber, but they're pretty expensive to buy fresh. 

However, with the right know-how and some forward planning, they're quite easy to grow. TikToker Anderson Acres (@andersonacres14) shared some useful tips to enjoy a raspberry-filled future.

The scoop

As the video explains, growing raspberries is a long-term endeavor; it'll be four years before those plants start bearing fruit. 

@andersonacres14 How to grow your own raspberries right in your backyard #gardentok #homestead #gardening #raspberry #harvesttime ♬ original sound - Anderson Acres

"If you want raspberries in the future, you gotta start now," Anderson says. 

The clip goes over some key points to ensure success. Placement is important: The plants need six hours of sunlight per day and two to three feet of space between plants, as they get "absolutely freaking huge."

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The TikToker cautions against planting raspberries next to blackberries because they pass diseases back and forth. The video also goes over which branches should be pruned and finishes with some maintenance advice. The plants don't need much once they're mature — just a yearly application of compost.

FROM OUR SPONSOR

Get convenient, affordable therapy right from your phone — plus, a week of free counseling

This Mental Health Awareness Month, break the barrier with BetterHelp, the world's largest therapy service, with accessible, affordable counseling from licensed, board-accredited therapists you can trust. And it’s 100% online.

Get the help you deserve anytime, anywhere, through any device — computer, tablet, or smartphone. In fact, 69% of BetterHelp members reported improved anxiety symptoms after six weeks of therapy.

Plus, for a limited time, get your first week of counseling for free.

Learn more

How it's helping

Homegrown produce is far more sustainable than industrial agriculture. In the United States, most of the fruits and vegetables in supermarkets have traveled an average of 1,500 miles from farm to table, per NCAT. 

Additionally, the chemicals used in fertilizer and pesticides take a hefty toll on the environment. The runoff contaminates local water sources and damages the soil. There's also the extensive habitat destruction and methods to treat the soil, such as tilling, which lead to the release of harmful planet-warming gases into the atmosphere. 

Those who grow their own food will enjoy better-quality produce, savings, and health-related benefits

How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

Several hours a week 🧑‍🌾

One hour a week ⌛

Less than one hour ⏳

I don't have any plants 😢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

As the TikToker said in the video, "These would cost 10-15 bucks at the store." 

Homegrown fruits and vegetables taste better and have better nutritional value than store-bought produce. 

What everyone's saying

The comments were a blend of grateful viewers, some questions, and a few looking to try it for themselves. 

One commenter said, "Such great info!! Thank you!" 

Another expressed hope that their efforts would yield similar results: "I'm dreaming of big plants like that! I planted mine last year and they are just starting to come back."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x