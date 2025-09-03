Gardener shares easy hack to grow seemingly endless supply of staple vegetable: 'I save a lot of money'

For those looking to save money on groceries or enjoy fresher flavors in their cooking, a viral garlic hack has the internet buzzing.

Creator Olivia Lathwell (@olivialathwell_) shared a video showing how anyone can grow their own food at home from a single clove of garlic.

Her trick makes it easy to start a kitchen garden without fuss and produce a household staple: garlic.

The scoop

In her video, Lathwell drops a few garlic cloves into a shallow bowl and adds a bit of water to the bottom. Within a week, the cloves sprout tall green shoots and begin to develop roots.

Once the roots grow, they're ready to plant in soil, where the clove will grow into a full bulb over nine to ten months, according to Lathwell. Each clove eventually turns into a new bulb, which essentially multiplies the garlic supply, and in theory, could create more cloves that become bulbs, and so forth, infinitely.

"I save a lot of money," Lathwell explains in the video, and notes that she grows garlic indoors all year long.

This simple hack doesn't require special equipment or gardening expertise. As one commenter suggested, simply peeling the skins off the cloves can help them sprout even faster.

How it's helping

The most immediate benefit to growing garlic and other food at home from existing cloves is cost savings. One garlic bulb from the store can provide multiple cloves, which in turn can each become new bulbs.

According to Penn State University, store-bought garlic costs between $2 and $5 per pound, and Americans consume around 2.5 pounds per person annually, which makes homegrown garlic a significant cost-saver over the years.

For those who don't want to wait months to reap what they sow, the green shoots of the garlic are edible too, and can be harvested repeatedly for fresh, mild garlic flavor as the bulbs continue to grow.

Home gardening also has benefits beyond the end product. Freshly grown produce is often more flavorful and nutritious than store-bought produce, and gardening itself has been shown to improve mental health.

Growing food at home reduces reliance on mass-produced and globally shipped produce, which cuts down on the environmental impact of food. Gardens, for example, produce vegetables with two kilograms less pollution per kilogram (4.4 pounds less pollution per 2.2 pounds) compared to store-bought vegetables.

What everyone's saying

Reactions to the infinite garlic hack were overwhelmingly positive.

One viewer commented, "I did this but I don't plant them I just harvest the green stalks and use for cooking, they grow back in a couple of days. So far I've made 3 harvests on the same cloves … almost feel bad for them."



Another added, "It doesn't even take a week. It's insanely easy to grow."

With its simplicity, affordability, and eco-friendly benefits, it's no wonder this garlic-growing trick has taken root on TikTok and now, in households across the world.

