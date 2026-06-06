'It's gorgeous': Cake made with borrowed supplies looks straight out of a professional bakery

Items that sit unused in one home can be useful in another.

A celebration cake shared by the Buy Nothing Project makes a simple point with a polished result. You don't always need to buy specialty gear to make something impressive.



In the Instagram post, the cake looks bakery-ready, but the decorating tools behind it were borrowed from a neighbor.

What happened?

In a post on their Instagram account (@buynothingproject), the Buy Nothing Project shared a cake made with borrowed decorating supplies rather than newly purchased ones.

"A Buy Nothing member needed professional cake decorating tools, the kind you buy once, use twice, and store forever," the caption said.

So, instead of making a purchase that would yield limited returns, the baker turned to her Buy Nothing community for help.

Another neighbor already had exactly what she needed and lent out the tools. The finished cake, shown with detailed piped frosting, was made using the borrowed supplies, though you'd never know it from its quality.

"Wow! It's gorgeous!" a user gushed.

"Omg yummy!" another reacted.

Why does it matter?

Items that sit unused in one home can be useful in another. Specialty household items can add up fast, especially when they're used for a single birthday, holiday, or one-off project.

Cake decorating kits, power tools, party supplies, and serving pieces are common examples of things people buy with good intentions and then tuck away for years.

Borrowing instead of buying can help people save money, reduce clutter, and avoid waste. It also reduces demand for brand-new products that require raw materials, manufacturing, packaging, and shipping before they ever make it into someone's kitchen drawer.

When neighbors swap or lend items, they can help each other complete projects without requiring every household to own the same rarely used equipment.

In this case, one person gained access to professional cake-decorating tools, and another got more value from something already at home.

What can I do?

If you're planning a party, home repair, or craft project, you may be able to borrow what you need before buying it.

That can mean asking friends, family, and neighbors, or joining a local sharing group such as a Buy Nothing community.

Specific requests make it easier for someone nearby to recognize that they already have what you're looking for.

Instead of asking broadly for "cake tools," list the specific items you need, such as piping bags, frosting tips, turntables, or offset spatulas.

Offering up underused items can lead others to return the favor. Seasonal decorations, baking pans, coolers, ladders, and party supplies are all things many people need only occasionally.

Sharing those items can save space and money while strengthening neighborhood connections a little.

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