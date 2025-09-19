  • Home Home

Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular herbs: 'They look great'

by Matthew Marini
"Thank you for all your gardening tips!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

TikTok creator Martha (@marfskitchengarden) posted a video showing off a simple hack that she uses to expand her garden.

@marfskitchengarden Don't throw away your basil stems, grow free plants! Basil is usually treated as a annual short lived herb that you need to re sow regularly if you want a continuous supply so this is a great way to get a few extra plants to keep you supplied with basil. As with all herbs pinching the tips out rather than picking off individual leaves will get the plant to produce side shoots and keep it producing leaves rather than flowers for longer. You can also take cuttings from existing basil in the same way, just pop it in to water and pot up once it has roots. #basil #freebasil #growsupermarketherbs #basilhack ♬ original sound - Martha

The scoop

Martha's simple hack begins by buying a pack of basil to use in a recipe. After plucking off the basil leaves, she keeps the stems with the tips on.

She then puts the stems in water, leaving them to grow roots after a few days.

After the roots are grown, she plants the sprouting plant in fertilized soil. Eventually, the stems sprout into full-grown basil plants. 

Martha leaves the plants on her windowsill, where they can bloom with small white flowers.

How it's helping

Starting a plant garden with this easy basil trick makes expanding your food garden incredibly accessible, even for beginners. 

With just one grocery-store purchase of basil, you can create an ongoing supply of fresh herbs without buying new seeds or plants. This simple method saves money and turns a single herb bundle into a continuous harvest.

Starting a plant garden also rewards you with produce that tastes better and fresher than store-bought herbs, since it's harvested right at its peak. 

Beyond flavor, gardening offers mental and physical health benefits, including stress relief, mindfulness, and light physical activity that supports overall wellness. Caring for plants can become a daily ritual that promotes patience and focus, offering a soothing contrast to the fast pace of modern life.

There are also many great environmental benefits to starting a garden. Cultivating your own herbs reduces reliance on mass-produced, globally shipped produce, which helps lower your overall environmental footprint. Even a modest herb garden can shrink your food miles and reduce packaging waste, which adds up over time.

It is important to note that these benefits can only be fully realized if you use a chemical-free gardening approach. Especially when controlling weeds and pests.

What everyone's saying

Dozens of users took to the comment section to discuss this easy hack. 

"I do this but struggle to find sensible containers," one user said.

Another person said, "Thank you for all your gardening tips!"

"They look great," another user added.

x