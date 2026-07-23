Heavenly Spices garlic powder sold at Dollarama recalled across Canada over food poisoning risk

"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."

Dollarama has recalled a garlic powder product sold across Canada because it may pose a food poisoning risk.

Buyers are being told to stop using the recalled Heavenly Spices garlic powder sold in a 2.5-ounce (70-gram) package.

What happened?

Earlier this week, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency published Dollarama's nationwide recall notice for Heavenly Spices garlic powder.

The recalled seasoning is the 2.5-ounce (70-gram) package, which was removed after Bacillus cereus was detected in it, raising food poisoning concerns.

In its recall notice, the CFIA warned, "Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."

Bacillus cereus is a type of bacteria that can cause foodborne illness when consumed. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are encouraged to check their kitchens and avoid using the seasoning until they can confirm whether their container is included in the recall.

Why does it matter?

Garlic powder is a common ingredient in soups, marinades, roasted vegetables, and snack foods, which means an affected container could be used more than once before someone realizes there is a problem.

Foodborne illness symptoms often appear quickly and can be severe enough to disrupt work, school, travel, or caregiving responsibilities. Young children, older adults, and people with underlying health concerns may also be more vulnerable to complications from contaminated food.

In modern industrial food systems, ingredients often pass through multiple suppliers, processors, packagers, and retailers before reaching store shelves.

When contamination slips through, it can point to problems such as weak oversight, supply chain shortcuts, or inconsistent safety practices.

What can I do?

If you recently bought garlic powder at Dollarama, check the label in your pantry and compare it with the recall notice. If it is the affected Heavenly Spices 2.5-ounce (70-gram) product, do not cook with it or give it to anyone else.

Consumers are also advised not to serve or redistribute the recalled seasoning.

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