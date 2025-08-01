Gardener shares money-saving hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular fruit: 'This is amazing'

There are many benefits to starting your own garden.

Who doesn't love strawberries? Most people probably don't love the price, however. So, why not grow your own?

TikToker Bombasslena (@bombasslena) recently dropped a clip with a solution — you can have your strawberries and eat them too. One TikTok commenter raved, "This is amazing!"

The scoop

Potential strawberry enthusiasts will have to purchase their first batch of fresh strawberries, but after that, it's as simple as planting the uneaten tops (the part most people toss in the trash can).

Those strawberry tops are loaded with seeds, and all they need is some nutritious soil to grow in and produce more strawberries. Bombasslena promises they will grow, and the strawberries do not disappoint.

How it's helping

First and foremost, strawberries are often considered a superfood, thanks to their enormous health benefits. They're high in antioxidants, good for heart health, help regulate blood sugar, have anti-inflammatory properties, and boost digestive health, according to WebMD.

Better yet, growing them in your garden saves money on seeds and produce, ensures they are pesticide and herbicide-free, and provides a better-tasting result.

Growing your own food has several benefits, particularly in terms of mental and physical health. Since it's a physical activity, it works the body, reducing blood pressure and the risk of other physical health disorders.

This is reflected in numerous studies, including a 2024 study published in the journal Systematic Reviews. A separate study, published in the journal Preventive Medicine Reports, also lists numerous psychotherapeutic benefits.

Several response posts mentioned the limiting aspects of apartment living. However, with the advent of smart gardens, hydroponics, simple container gardening, etc., strawberries are a viable option even indoors.

Indoor gardening improves air quality by removing air pollutants and regulating humidity, all while producing oxygen. Outdoors, personal gardens are a boon to the environment through carbon sequestration and increased biodiversity support.

Taking a step back and seeing it as a whole, there are many benefits and few disadvantages to starting your own garden, indoors or out.

What everyone's saying

Growing vegetables using the OP's method isn't just relegated to strawberries.

One response post mentioned doing the same with cherry tomatoes: "I just squished some cherry tomatoes and put them in the dirt. The lady I saw in here just threw them in her yard and had several plants popping up."

Others just let nature do its thing: "I throw my scraps outside, and things will just grow naturally."

