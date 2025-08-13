Dumpster diver strikes gold with unexpected haul of grocery items: 'What a great find'

A dumpster diver hit the jackpot, scoring numerous bags of ground coffee. The original poster shared a photo of their lucky find, explaining that the bags were probably thrown out since they were "slightly expired."

For the OP, however, it was a major win.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Thanks for keeping me caffeinated, three letter drug store!" wrote the OP.

While the flavor may be less intense after the expiration date, ground coffee is safe to consume even when the "best buy" date passes.

Redditors were impressed with the OP's finds, as some of the coffee and tea brands were big names, including Starbucks and Death Wish Coffee.

"That coffee is no joke!" responded one user. "Nice score."

"As a coffee lover myself, what a great find!!" commented another Redditor.

Death Wish Coffee, especially, is a more expensive brand since it's organic and fair trade. One bag of ground coffee can cost $20.

As the OP demonstrated, dumpster diving is a great way to find perfectly good items for free. Across the U.S., dumpster divers have found unopened food, new beauty products, and working electronics. Saving these items from the dumpster prevents them from ending up in overcrowded landfills.

Food waste is a massive global problem, with over a billion tons of food wasted each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That food waste is not only a major economic loss but also an environmental problem. Discarded food emits harmful gases, such as methane, into the atmosphere, which exacerbates the overheating of our planet.

By saving perfectly good items, such as unopened bags of coffee, dumpster divers help combat global food waste.

When searching through a dumpster, it's important to wear protective gloves in case there are hidden sharp objects. Dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, but check your local trespassing laws before entering a dumpster.

Redditors continued to congratulate the OP on their great find.

"Wow!!! I'm getting a caffeine rush just looking," said one user.

"Oh man, I always wanted to try death wish coffee," added another Redditor. "Congratulations."

