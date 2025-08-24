  • Food Food

Expert issues warning on next American food set to see skyrocketing prices: 'We're going to see a notable further increase'

"Sometimes we have good times, and sometimes we don't."

by Rachel Beyer
"Sometimes we have good times, and sometimes we don't."

Photo Credit: iStock

Climate-driven stress on food systems is hitting Americans in their grocery carts, again. This time, ground beef prices have jumped 10.3% since June 2024, meaning they're topping $6 per pound, according to a Time report

Consumers are continuing to buy beef, but issues with supply, stress on producers, and extreme weather are disrupting the market. 

What's happening?

The price of ground beef is exceeding $6 per pound, with steak up 12.4% over the same period, according to the report. This is similar to the recent steep rise in egg prices due to bird influenza outbreaks on farms. 

Contributing to rising costs, herd sizes are the lowest they've been in almost 75 years, according to Farm Policy News, and it's driven by drought and high feeding costs. Food economist David Ortega told Time his research estimates these pressures could keep prices elevated for up to four years. 

Ortega also said that tariffs are starting to contribute to the increasing beef prices. 

The U.S. still depends on imported lean trimmings, which are needed to mix with fattier American beef to create ground beef blends. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, which could make the process more expensive. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

"If these do go into effect, or even higher tariffs [are implemented], then I think we're going to see a notable further increase on things like ground beef and hamburger meat," Ortega said.

Why is extreme weather a concern for beef?

Extreme weather, such as increasing drought, stresses the environment and slows the recovery of food supplies like beef. 

A 2025 study analyzed 16 examples of rising food prices that resulted from a period of extreme heat, drought, or heavy rainfall between 2022 and 2024. Two of the examples were the cost increases for rice in Japan and onions in India following the heatwave in Asia in 2024. 

Meanwhile, producers have been trying to rebuild herds but have been facing biological delays as well as tighter margins. It takes three years just to get more cows because of the decision-making process, the gestation period, birthing the calf, and raising it until it can have a calf of its own, according to AP News

How often do you eat meat in a normal week?

Every day 🥩

Most days 🍔

Once or twice 🍕

Never 🥗

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Sometimes we have good times, and sometimes we don't," said South Dakota rancher Calli Williams in the AP News report. "We have a lot of producers who are still trying to pay off bills from [the height of the pandemic]."

What's being done to preserve the food supply?

Building up resistance is key to keeping the food supply up. 

According to Nature, diversifying the city's food supply chains boosts resilience to moderate food supply shocks by up to 15%. Producers have also been experimenting with drought-resilient practices, like improving feed storage and implementing rotational grazing during dry years as per the USDA

For individual consumers, careful planning or shopping smarter at the grocery store can help reduce pressure on our food system and our ecosystem, as well as your wallet. There are ways to save money while prices are still high, and you might even reduce the amount of costly, unused food that ends up rotting in landfills.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x