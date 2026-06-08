25-year-old creates PowerPoint revealing family's expensive food waste habit

"I would suggest coming up with 15 meals that you can rotate in and out throughout the month that use roughly the same ingredients."

A 25-year-old Reddit user has sparked a relatable debate online: What are you supposed to do when someone in your household keeps buying far more food than anyone could possibly eat?

What happened?

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old said they made a PowerPoint for their family, laying out how much food and money were being wasted. They said it briefly brought the weekly grocery bill down from about $300 to about $130.

In a post on Reddit's r/Anticonsumption forum, they explained that they still live at home and are frustrated by their mom's grocery habits.

A recent "$400 on groceries" trip was, in the user's view, more of the same: food they expected would "be bad by next week." They said their mom wants "a new home-cooked meal every night," will not eat leftovers, and that the progress from earlier in the year disappeared after they went back to school.

They added that composting had already been ruled out because their mom said she's "not a green person."

Why does it matter?

Food waste hits consumers twice: once at the store and again when unused groceries are thrown away. In this case, the Redditor showed just how much money could be saved.

Food waste carries environmental costs, too. Throwing away fresh produce, untouched leftovers, and excess ingredients can make grocery shopping even more expensive over time. Simple strategies such as meal planning, buying in smaller amounts, using frozen vegetables, and freezing leftovers can help food last longer while reducing the need for repeat grocery runs.

The discussion also touched on a common family tension: One person's effort to save money and reduce waste can clash with another person's habits, preferences, or sense of control in the household.

What are people saying?

Commenters had plenty of ideas for how to handle the situation.

One person wrote: "Cut whatever recipe she is using in half... Buy frozen vegetables that you can cook however much you need out of the package. Don't buy in bulk."

Another commenter suggested a more structured planning method: "I would suggest coming up with 15 meals that you can rotate in and out throughout the month that use roughly the same ingredients."

Other Reddit users focused on the family dynamic.

"It's not about being perfectly efficient it's about respecting someone else's autonomy while you live in their home," one user said.

Another commenter wrote: "Just wondering if your mom grew up in poverty? Sometimes that is a subconscious way that people who have gotten out of poverty shop."

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