Families in US food desert raise alarm bells after grocery store shutters its doors: 'You got to get on two to three buses to get to Walmart'

A longtime grocer on the west side of Montgomery, Alabama, has closed its doors, leaving residents grappling with deeper food access challenges as the neighborhood inches closer to full food-desert conditions.

What's happening?

As WSFA 12 News reported, the grocery store — most recently a Winn-Dixie — stood as a convenient source of fresh produce, household staples, and everyday necessities for people in District 4 for decades. But that chapter has come to an uncertain pause.

Behind construction fencing on Mobile Highway, the building now sits shuttered, reportedly undergoing renovations with plans to reopen under a different name — Piggly Wiggly Food for Less.

What should be a routine shopping trip has become a complicated ordeal for many longtime residents.

"If I do want to go to the store I got to get on the bus to go to Walmart. And then you got to get on two to three buses to get to Walmart. When we were in walking distance we could just walk here," District 4 resident Kela Wright told WSFA 12 News.

Why is the grocery store closure important?

The situation highlights a widening gap in access to affordable food and essentials. Local leaders already label parts of Montgomery's west side a food desert — areas where fresh, healthy food is scarce, and residents must travel far to meet basic needs.

Meanwhile, the cost of groceries continues to rise, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, even as the U.S. wastes between 30% and 40% of the food supply.

Meanwhile, the cost of groceries continues to rise, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, even as the U.S. wastes between 30% and 40% of the food supply.



What's being done to improve food access?

District 4 Councilwoman Franetta Riley told WSFA 12 News that city officials are working on long-term redevelopment strategies to attract businesses back to the area, including plans to clear vacant structures and make way for commercial space.

But she acknowledged that the efforts will take time. Demolition bids are out, and Riley expects at least a month before any contractors are chosen.

For now, there's no confirmed reopening date for the former Winn-Dixie site, leaving customers and neighbors in limbo. In the meantime, city leaders are attempting community outreach as the transition unfolds.

In early February, they organized a "Neighbors and Flavors Montgomery" event featuring food trucks to foster a sense of togetherness and support, but with limited accessible food options nearby, a more permanent solution is urgently needed.

