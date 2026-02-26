Mom shares grocery hack for getting her kids' favorite snacks at a discount: 'We are obsessed'

"Overall, I was surprisingly happy with the experience."

If you're a parent, making sure your kids are properly hydrated can be easier said than done. With sugary energy drinks dominating store shelves, it might feel like your options are limited.

Luckily, there is a simple grocery hack that you can feel good about and that keeps your bank account healthy as well.

The scoop

Influencer Lindsey Gauthier (@theperfecthousewife) offers followers easy tips on how to make their lives simpler and healthier. To tackle the issue of sugar consumption in her children, Gauthier turned to online discount grocer Martie for a sugar-free drink at a fraction of the retail price.

She uploaded a clip showcasing the business and Critter, an affordable drink mix.

"We are obsessed with Critter," Gauthier said in her post. She highlighted the vitamin-filled drink mix as her family's go-to sports beverage.

How it's helping

Whether you are shopping for a family or just yourself, the cost of groceries is increasing. Despite this, the United States produces an enormous amount of food waste.

According to a USDA report, 30-40% of the food supply ends up in the trash. Not only does this result in the loss of billions of dollars every year, but it also contributes to food insecurity around the country.

If you're looking to take a bite out of your grocery costs, Martie has highly discounted groceries and essentials available for up to 80% off. As a bonus, you can also fight food waste.

Martie takes brands' overstock and surplus inventory, ensuring that items don't go to waste. As a result, it is able to offer significant markdowns. As Gauthier wrote in the post description, Martie also sells items that have been discontinued or rebranded.

"They did a rebranding so have discounted Critter on the Martie site," Gauthier added.

What everyone's saying

In a review of Martie, The Strategist said the grocer offered a number of "crazy-good" deals.

"I ordered a mix of items from the main categories Martie provides — pantry, beauty, home décor — and aimed for as many Strategist-approved brands as I could find so I could compare products purchased from Martie to their non-Martie counterparts," Deals editor Sam Daly wrote.

After purchasing 16 items for $145.12, Daly revealed that she scored discounts up to 68% off the retail price. Most items were 20-50% off, she said.

"Overall, I was surprisingly happy with the experience. The deals were legit, the products were legit, and the infinite scroll on the website was delightful," Daly added.

