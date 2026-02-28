"This is a message for both the Liberals and the Conservatives."

Grocery shopping has become the primary financial stressor for Canadian families, new data reveals.

What's happening?

A Nanos Research poll conducted for CTV News found that grocery prices are the top financial concern for more than half of Canadians. The news station summarized the findings, noting that food price worries even surpassed housing costs as a fret.

"It looks like a trip to the grocery store is a punch in the gut," Nanos said. "I think this is a message for both the Liberals and the Conservatives."

Why is this poll important?

These results come as inflation continues to spike prices for goods and services across the globe. For instance, CTV News highlighted the story of a local man who resorted to selling his personal belongings to cover monthly expenses. Experts told the news outlet that trade insecurity driven by the U.S. tariff war could further spike prices in Canada.

Increasingly unpredictable weather due to the warming of the planet also plays a factor in food prices, as heat waves, catastrophic flooding, droughts, and other disasters are making it harder for farmers to produce healthy crops. This decreases the availability of certain foods and, in turn, drives up prices. One example is a recent series of destructive hailstorms that wiped out millions of dollars' worth of crops in New Zealand.

And though grocery prices continue to rise, food waste is still a significant problem. In the United States, for instance, 30-40% of the food supply is thrown out. This exacerbates cost issues because instead of using the food that we already have, more has to be grown instead.

What's being done about rising food costs?

CTV News reported that Canada is introducing measures to alleviate financial burdens for consumers. These include significantly increasing a tax credit that helps low- and modest-income individuals afford goods as well as implementing a National Food Security strategy.

For people open to online shopping, buying groceries through Martie is one option that can reduce grocery costs. This store offers highly discounted groceries and essentials at up to 80% off. Martie is able to offer such bargains because it takes brands' overstock and surplus and resells it, making sure these items don't get thrown out.

