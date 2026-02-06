Farmers scramble as unexpected weather event wipes out key crops: 'It's pretty devastating'

"We have had three back-to-back."

Farmers in New Zealand's Canterbury region are grappling with the aftermath of a series of unusually destructive hailstorms that wiped out millions of dollars' worth of crops.

The storms struck during a critical window just weeks before harvest, leaving many growers with little time or financial buffer to recover.

What's happening?

According to reporting by the Otago Daily Times, arable growers across Canterbury suffered up to $10 million in crop losses after three widespread hailstorms swept through the region between Christmas and the new year. More than 4,500 hectares were damaged, with impacts stretching from North Otago to the Rakaia River.

United Wheatgrowers New Zealand chairman Michael Tayler said the scale of destruction was unprecedented.

"We have had three back-to-back hail storms coming through Christmas, and we are up to 73 claims," Tayler told the Otago Daily Times, noting that some crops were completely written off. "A lot of them have lost a lot of their year's income. It has been gone by one hail storm, and it's pretty devastating for them."

While wheat growers receive partial protection through a compulsory disaster relief insurance scheme, farmers growing high-value seed, barley, brassicas, peas, and other specialty crops are often left without coverage.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Why is this concerning?

Extreme hail events like this don't just affect individual farmers — they ripple through communities and consumers. When crops are destroyed at scale, farmers lose the income they've already invested in seeds, fertilizer, and labor, while food supplies tighten and grocery prices can rise.

Researchers and meteorologists have warned that severe storms are becoming more intense as global temperatures rise, a pattern also observed in other regions where hailstorms have caused widespread agricultural damage.

If these events continue, farmers may be forced to abandon certain crops altogether, reducing food diversity and threatening the long-term stability of agricultural regions.

What's being done about it?

Some growers are focusing on damage control and loss prevention. A recent Foundation for Arable report found that better harvester settings, adjusted ground speeds, and improved maintenance could help farms save tens of thousands of dollars in crop losses during difficult seasons.

More broadly, supporting farmers through insurance reform, disaster relief programs, and investments in resilient farming practices will be key.

Consumers can also play a role by supporting local agriculture and learning more about the forces reshaping food systems.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.