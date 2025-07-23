Farmers issue warning as worsening trends threaten to drive up prices of staple foods: 'May rise dramatically'

It's a recipe for higher grocery bills that hit families where it hurts most.

The weather has become more extreme, and that's pushing grocery prices higher. From droughts and floods to storms wiping out crops, the fallout is showing up at the supermarket checkout. And according to a growing number of experts, things could get even more expensive.

What's happening?

Australian group Farmers for Climate Action (FCA) recently released a report warning that extreme weather events — like the record floods in Queensland and deepening droughts in South Australia — are tightening supply chains and driving up the cost of everyday foods.

"Australians need to understand that droughts, fires, and floods — whether here or overseas — directly affect the prices we pay for coffee, beef, and bread," said FCA CEO Natalie Collard. She further stressed that at the current rate, "the price of red meat to the consumer may rise dramatically in another six months."

The report, authored by Robert Poole of Corporate Value Associates, illustrates how weather disruptions are affecting production throughout the global food value chain.

Backing this up, a recent survey by QDOS Research found that most Australians already consider extreme weather the main reason their grocery bills have increased.

Why is this report concerning?

This isn't just about unpredictable weather — it's about everyday affordability. When growing conditions become harsher, farmers produce less, supplies shrink, and prices rise. It's a recipe for higher grocery bills that hit families where it hurts most: the kitchen table.

And while farms are often the first to feel the pressure, the ripple effect touches nearly everyone. Fewer cattle mean more expensive beef. Damaged crops increase the cost of fruits and vegetables. Even coffee prices are affected by overseas floods and heat waves.

This growing pattern of disruption is also a reminder that the way we treat the planet directly affects what we can put on our plates — and how much we'll have to pay for it.

What's being done about it?

Australian farmers are calling for more effective policies to mitigate long-term risks and stabilize food production. The FCA and other organizations are pushing for solutions that support growers while keeping food affordable.

This isn't the first time weather-driven disruptions have made headlines, from the UK's crop production to Louisiana's crawfish shortage. However, there are ways to adapt.

Choosing seasonal produce, reducing food waste, and buying in bulk can help stretch your budget. Planning ahead and shopping smarter can also make a big difference.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.