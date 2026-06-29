Convenience foods, one monthly trip, and a freezer cut this family of four's grocery bill to $400 a month

For many households, food prices remain one of the clearest signs of the cost-of-living squeeze.

To get her family's grocery bill to roughly $400 a month, TikTok creator Erika (@littleriver.life) said she did not have to cook everything from scratch or stop buying convenience foods.

Instead, her advice centers on shopping less often, planning meals around what will spoil first, and using the freezer as a budgeting tool.

What happened?

In a video that has drawn more than 188,000 views, Erika explained the six habits that helped her slash costs.

Erika opens the video with a blunt summary of the challenge many families are facing: "I have completely slashed my grocery budget … down to about $400 per month to feed a family of four."

One of her main rules is to choose a shopping schedule and stick to it. She does one large grocery run each month, which helps her avoid the small extra trips that can quickly turn into another $30 spent.

Before each week begins, she also pulls proteins from the freezer so that dinner already has a foundation.

For busy families, she said, quick meal options can actually help keep spending down.

"Buy the convenience foods," she instructs. "It's OK. Everything doesn't have to be made from scratch."

She points to frozen pizzas, burritos, and chicken nuggets as cheaper fallbacks than ordering takeout.

Erika says the same approach applies to produce and sale shopping. She advises shoppers to use the most perishable items first and to rely on longer-lasting or shelf-stable fruits and vegetables to help cover the month.

The last two tips are to buy extra when prices are good without using up the budget in a single trip, and to freeze just about everything, including partially used products, to maximize the value of the purchase.

Why does it matter?

For many households, food prices remain one of the clearest signs of the cost-of-living squeeze.

Her advice also speaks to food waste. Erika's point was that preventing foods such as fruit, romaine, spinach, onions, celery, tomato paste, and chipotle from spoiling amounts to not "throwing money in the trash."

Freezing leftovers and extra ingredients in portions can turn one purchase into several later meals while keeping usable food out of the trash.

Rather than framing frozen meals as a failure, she presents them as a practical way to avoid spending far more on restaurant food.

What are people saying?

Some commenters added tips on efficiently freezing items such as tomato paste and freezing bread crusts for croutons.

Other viewers praised the video's message.

"Ngl this is the realest video I've seen in months!" a user exclaimed.

"I always get a frozen or premade dinner … cuz for some reason the concept of cooking after a long day at the grocery store is so hard for me," a user admitted.

"So smart," a viewer said. "Now I just need to figure out how to not lose stuff to the depths of my freezer."

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