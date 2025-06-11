Iconic bakery announces game-changing update to its beloved products: 'We couldn't be prouder'

Popular U.K. bakery chain Greggs revealed its plans to reduce food waste, one sausage roll at a time.

Greggs is a household name in the U.K., well-known for its cheap and cheerful takeaway pastries. In particular, the success of its vegan sausage roll made headlines in 2019, with most of the internet praising the new, more sustainable snack.

Now, the bakery is considering its environmental impact again as it teams up with Too Good to Go — an app fighting food waste — according to the Sustainable Times.

Too Good to Go sells the surplus food leftover at the end of the day at a discounted price, hoping to lessen the amount of perfectly edible food going to waste. This partnership, which began in 2021, makes the discounted food available in over 2,000 Greggs bakeries in the U.K.

Recently, Greggs hit the milestone of selling five million discounted meals that might otherwise have been wasted. Excitingly, the company is expanding its collaboration with Too Good to Go by making even more surplus meals available.

Food waste is a major issue, with 20% of all food produced around the globe going to waste. This breaks down to one billion meals a day, according to the World Food Programme, which also highlighted the enormous trillion-dollar cost of producing this wasted food.

Initiatives such as Too Good to Go help incentivize corporations to do more to prevent their waste by allowing them to make a profit from food that otherwise would end up in the trash.

On a personal level, buying discounted meals close to their sell-by date helps prevent food from ending up in landfills while also snagging a bargain, so it's a win-win deal for everyone.

Supporting genuinely eco-friendly schemes by major corporations helps the push toward more sustainable choices, which is a good thing for the planet.

Sophie Trueman, country director of Too Good to Go in the U.K. and Ireland, said, "We couldn't be prouder… Reducing food waste is a real team effort, and it's only made possible by working with partners like this iconic British food brand."

A Greggs spokesperson added, "This partnership supports our Greggs Pledge to reduce food surplus and make a positive impact on the planet."

