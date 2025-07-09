Restaurants across US team up to fight back against emerging threat to crucial waterways: 'We do everything we can'

A growing number of restaurants nationwide are participating in "Green Crab Week," a yearly initiative to promote the invasive species on their menus.

Native to Europe, the European green crab is believed to have arrived in U.S. waters via the ballast water of ships traversing the oceans in the 19th century. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes this aggressive crustacean as "one of the most invasive species in the marine environment." Green crabs can scarf up to 40 soft-shelled clams in a single day, and they also feast upon juvenile king crabs and salmon. With few predators, there's no effective natural remedy to their spread. However, another novel solution is at hand.

If you beat them, you can always eat them. As CT Insider reported, they make for a tasty ingredient in a variety of seafood dishes. Greencrab.org is an organization that aims to establish a culinary market for the crabs while raising awareness about the harm they cause to the ecosystem. Green Crab Week offers participants the chance to learn more about the species and sample green-crab-inspired dishes.

Daniel Stanbridge, an executive chef with a hospitality group in New England, told the outlet, "We do everything we can to promote green crabs as a culinary ingredient." Another important part of the overall effort is to reclassify the crabs as a good rather than a bait species. A bill was recently passed in Connecticut that allows restaurants to serve green crabs.

It's not only people who should eat green crabs; Prince Edward Island has funded a project to explore using them in fish feed, and they've been considered for pet treats. Another key benefit to finding a commercial market for the abundant pest is that it will reduce pressure on native fish stocks. Eating invasive species is a sustainable solution to this problem that's gaining popularity nationwide.

Green Crab Week is a prime example of the type of helpful initiatives by brands that are worth supporting.

