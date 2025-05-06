Farmers devastated as bad weather deals crippling blow to major cash crop — here's what's happening

This partnership intends to increase processing capacity, improve competitiveness, and secure better deals for farmers.

Ghana's cashew production dropped 30% in 2024, with only 161,000 metric tonnes (177,000 tons) harvested. The decline stems from challenging weather conditions that affected crops throughout the country, GhanaWeb reported.

What's happening?

Bad weather dealt a severe blow to cashew farmers. After producing 230,000 metric tonnes (253,000 tons) during the 2022-23 season, production fell sharply.

While experts predict a 15% recovery in 2025 thanks to improved farming methods, the situation created hardship for the more than 200,000 farmers who depend on cashew cultivation for their livelihoods.

Ghana processes only 6% of its raw cashew nuts locally, despite being a major cashew producer. This means other countries, primarily India and Vietnam, capture the highest-value part of the cashew supply chain while Ghanaian farmers miss out on income.

Why is cashew production important?

The cashew industry directly supports nearly half a million Ghanaians who are involved in growing, trading, transporting, and processing these valuable nuts. When production falls, these communities feel immediate economic effects.

This decline might eventually mean higher cashew prices in your favorite trail mix or plant-based meals. The Ghana-grown nuts you enjoy are part of a global market worth billions of dollars, with Ghana alone exporting about $251.4 million worth of raw cashews in 2020.

The industry represents an estimated untapped potential of over $660 million for Ghana's economy, per GhanaWeb. When farmers can't produce at capacity or miss out on processing opportunities, entire communities lose access to economic growth that could fund schools, health care, and infrastructure.

What's being done about cashew production?

Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, two of Africa's largest cashew producers, joined forces in October to strengthen their position in the global market. This partnership intends to increase processing capacity, improve competitiveness, and secure better deals for farmers.

By processing more nuts locally instead of exporting them raw, Ghana can create thousands of new jobs while capturing more value from this vital crop. The collaboration could turn West Africa into a dominant force in the cashew trade, bringing stability to farmer incomes despite weather fluctuations.

If you enjoy cashews, you can help by checking where your nuts come from and supporting brands that partner with farming communities or pay fair prices for their raw materials.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.