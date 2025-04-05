Shopper sparks outrage with photo of shocking snack item for sale at grocery store: 'That's just sad'

"You can't be serious."

It's no secret that food prices have been on the rise over the past several years, but one shopper was stunned by how little their dollar would go for even a snack.

What's happening?

In Reddit's r/inflation community, the shopper shared an image of themselves holding a snack-sized serving of La Fiesta roasted and salted cashews in plastic packaging — though in their estimation, the quantity of nuts didn't amount to much of a snack.

"You can't be serious. Not even a handful of nuts for $1," they wrote.

"That's pretty shocking!" one commenter said. "I pay $15.42 for a 30 oz container at Walmart, which is $0.514/oz. That small package is $1.32/oz!"

"What is this? A fiesta for ants?" another joked.

"That's just sad really," a third wrote.

Why is this important?

While complex factors influence food prices, a warming climate is making its mark on the industry, supercharging crop-destroying extreme weather events and impacting production.

According to New Scientist, one study by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in partnership with the European Central Bank estimates higher temperatures alone will increase worldwide food prices by up to 3.2% each year by 2035.

Unfortunately, plastic production is part of the problem, as the material is usually derived from dirty fuels, highlighting how purchasing a snack in arguably oversized plastic packaging could also impact our wallets in the long term.

Researchers in Sweden found plastic usage created a reinforced loop in which production releases heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, raising temperatures, which then causes the plastic to degrade more quickly — resulting in the need for more plastic production.

Despite this harmful cycle, plastics still take tens, hundreds, or even 1,000 years to break down, in the meantime leaching toxic chemicals into our ecosystems and harming wildlife.

Why would La Fiesta sell its product this way?

The Cool Down couldn't find any specific sustainability information for La Fiesta, but it could be a combination of profit and demand.

Even if the company is selling the roasted and salted cashews at an exorbitant price per ounce, some consumers might be willing to pay more for the convenience of pre-sorted individual servings, particularly for snacks like nuts that are easy to eat on the go.

However, one commenter speculated the limited number of nuts was a one-off situation, writing: "I bet that was the only package that was like that. Obvious error."

What can I do to snack more mindfully?

While it might be tempting to rely on single-serving foods wrapped in single-use plastic packaging, the cost can add up in the long run. Instead, consider stocking up on snacks at a zero-waste store. Some grocery retailers also sell products like nuts and granola per pound, meaning you can purchase them after filling your reusable containers from home.

You can then separate your snacks into non-plastic bags, limiting the potential for microplastic contamination in your food. Another way to reduce snack-linked plastic waste is to invest in a reusable water bottle, potentially saving yourself hundreds of dollars per year.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.