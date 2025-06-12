Scientists make key breakthrough in fight against fungus that is wiping out essential crops: 'We were very, very pleased'

It's good news for farmers trying to protect their yields.

A centuries-old plant may hold the key to protecting one of America's most valuable vegetables and pave the way for a cleaner, more sustainable food system.

Researchers at Washington State University have discovered a wild spinach variety from Central Asia that could help modern crops fight off a soil fungus known as Fusarium wilt.

This soil fungus has wiped out entire spinach fields in the Pacific Northwest, where nearly 20% of the world's spinach seed is grown, according to Interesting Engineering.

Fusarium wilt blocks spinach plants from soaking up water through their roots, eventually causing them to wilt and die.

The fungus thrives in the acidic soils of Washington and Oregon, where traditional treatments haven't worked well.

However, researchers found an unlikely ally: wild spinach from the plant's homeland.

Plant pathologist Lindsey du Toit and her colleague Sanjaya Gyawali screened 68 wild spinach varieties from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, Interesting Engineering reported.

"We were very, very pleased we found some excellent resistance when we did the screening, and then we followed up with the DNA sequencing and looking at where the resistance might be lying," Du Toit said.

Several of these tough plants stood out, showing impressive natural resistance to Fusarium wilt and outshining 16 commercial spinach types.

With help from DNA sequencing, the researchers pinpointed the specific genes responsible for that resistance.

That enabled them to fast-track the breeding of hardier, more robust spinach using a technique called marker-assisted selection, which uses genetic markers to guide the process.

Du Toit and Gyawali's work began in 2015, and, after years of trial and error, they've now identified strong candidates for commercial production.

In everyday terms, this means future spinach crops could be stronger, need fewer pesticides, and grow better in tough conditions.

That's good news for farmers trying to protect their yields, and for anyone hoping to buy fresh greens without breaking the bank.

Less pesticide use also means cleaner air and water, and a safer environment for nearby communities.

From drought-resistant wheat to disease-fighting bananas, farmers and researchers are working together to make our food system more resilient.

Meanwhile, startups like NotCo and Plenty are changing the game with plant-based innovation and high-tech indoor farms, proving that food tech can be both planet-friendly and practical.

Want to help support eco-friendly farming? Try swapping in more plant-based meals this week — it's a simple way to help grow a cleaner future.

With Fusarium-resistant spinach likely to hit fields within the next two to three seasons, the future of leafy greens is looking a whole lot brighter.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







