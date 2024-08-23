State officials address major cause of food waste affecting 80% of Americans: 'Consumers need consistent labels'

"There's no way of knowing which dates on our food are actually safety dates and which dates indicate peak quality."

Ever tossed out perfectly good food because of a confusing date label? You're not alone — and California is taking action to fix this common kitchen conundrum.

The Golden State just passed a resolution calling on the federal government to standardize food date labels nationwide. This move could help you save money on groceries while taking a big bite out of atmospheric pollution, according to NRDC.

Here's the scoop: About 20% of food waste in our homes happens because we're confused by date labels. More than 80% of Americans admit to throwing away food simply because it's past the date listed on the package.

But here's the kicker: Those dates often have nothing to do with food safety.

By clearing up the date label chaos, we could put nearly $4 billion back into American wallets. That's some serious dough that could be better spent on, well, actual dough (or whatever else you fancy).

But it's not just about saving cash. This simple change could have a massive impact on our planet. Food waste is a major contributor to atmospheric pollution, and reducing it is one of the easiest ways we can all pitch in to cool things down.

California's push for federal action is like giving the whole country a recipe for success. If Congress follows through, we'll all be singing from the same songbook when it comes to food dates. No more guessing games in the grocery aisle.

"Right now, there's no way of knowing which dates on our food are actually safety dates and which dates indicate peak quality," writes NRDC journalist Andrea Collins, a specialist in sustainable food systems. "Consumers need consistent date labels so that people stop tossing good food prematurely."

So, next time you're about to toss that yogurt just because the date has passed, remember that change is on the horizon. With a little patience and some smart policy, we could all save money and the planet, one less wasted bite at a time.

