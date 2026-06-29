Home cook stops tossing kitchen scraps and turns peels, bones, and ends into broth

"Lasts up to three months."

A freezer bag full of kitchen leftovers is the focus of a TikTok showing how those scraps can be made into broth.

By saving vegetable trimmings and leftover bones instead of discarding them, one home cook creates a homemade base for soups, rice, beans, and more — a simple habit that can reduce waste and help lower grocery spending.

What happened?

The TikTok video by Brooke (@worthitwithbrooke) demonstrates a routine that could appeal to shoppers trying to save money.

"I used to throw away kitchen scraps, now I turn them into homemade broth," Brooke says.

#crunchy #homemade #veggies #kitchenhacks ♬ calm sea - Amanda Rosa @worthitwithbrooke I used to throw away kitchen scraps… now I turn them into homemade broth 🤍 Whenever I'm chopping veggies, I save the ends, peels, garlic skins, onion scraps, and any chicken bones in a freezer bag. Once the bag is full, I add everything to the Instant Pot with water, bay leaves, peppercorns, and a little salt. Then I strain it and use the broth for soups, rice, beans, sauces, or anything that needs extra flavor. Such an easy way to stretch what you already have. #broth

"Whenever I'm chopping veggies, I save the ends, peels, garlic skins, onion scraps, and any chicken bones in a freezer bag," she explains as the video continues.

After enough scraps have been collected, they go into an Instant Pot with water, bay leaves, peppercorns, and salt, and the finished liquid is then strained into broth ready for use and stored in mason jars.

"Such an easy way to stretch what you already have," Brooke says.

Why does it matter?

The method gives a second life to food scraps that are often thrown out, while also replacing something that can be pricey to buy. It can also help households get more out of groceries they have already paid for.

When repurposed this way, onion skins, carrot peels, celery ends, garlic skins, and leftover chicken bones can flavor multiple meals, even if each piece seems minor on its own. That can mean fewer extra ingredients, fewer last-minute grocery runs, and less waste going into the trash.

What are people saying?

The comments quickly became a place for viewers to ask questions and swap additional tips.

One person asked, "How long does it last in the jars?"

"If you leave it in the fridge, about a week," Brooke replied. "I usually freeze mine and it lasts up to three months."

Another commenter offered an additional idea: "Add apple cider vinegar too; it helps extract the nutrients from the bones."

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