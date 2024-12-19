Mom shares quick and easy hack to save your leftover potatoes: 'Why didn't I think about this?'

Figuring out what to do with leftovers can be so stressful that some people stop cooking entirely.

TikToker Jenn (@jenn_folk) shared an easy hack that helps you save baked potatoes to eat whenever you want.

The scoop

Jenn discovered that you can cut up baked potatoes, freeze them, and pull them out whenever you want them. In her video, she cuts them into bite-sized pieces and then puts them in a freezer bag. She says you can put the bag in your freezer and pull it out whenever you need potatoes for breakfast, soup, or anything else.

How it's working

Leftovers can be a hot topic. Some people love them, while others can't stand going back to food that's already been prepared and eaten. Regardless of how you feel about them, though, it's easy to see how doing more with your leftovers can help lower your food costs.

Move for Hunger offers even more ideas so you can use as much of your food as possible to get the most out of every purchase. You can use bones to make stock, revive wilted veggies in cold water or put them in soup, make breadcrumbs from stale bread, and more. This helps you get the most out of your grocery budget. It also means less waste goes to landfills.

If you care about saving food waste, look at organizations such as Too Good to Go and Misfits Market, which help rescue food that would otherwise get thrown away.

What people are saying

People who responded to Jenn's video were enthusiastic about the options this could give them.

"So easyyyy to add to breakfast your so right" one said. Jenn responded, "I was like in all my years why didn't I think about this?"

Another commenter added, "HOME FRIESSSS!!" as something they were excited to make.

