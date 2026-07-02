Las Vegas cookouts get pricier as beef, chicken, and pork all climb

"It's not like you have an alternative to switch to."

Across Las Vegas, the cost of a Fourth of July cookout is up this year, with shoppers paying more for barbecue staples like burgers, steaks, chicken, and pork.

That broad jump in meat prices is putting extra strain on household budgets and restaurants ahead of summer festivities.

What's happening?

With Independence Day gatherings approaching, meat costs in Las Vegas are rising in multiple categories at once.

As KTNV reported, local consumers are not just seeing one protein get more expensive — beef, chicken, and pork are all selling at higher prices.

Marc Marrone, owner of Diamond Spur Provisions & Meats, told the outlet that kind of across-the-board increase stands out even after years in the meat business.

"I've never seen beef pricing like this before, and on top of that, chicken prices are high, pork prices are high. It's not like you have an alternative to switch to," Marrone told KTNV. "It's insane."

According to Marrone, several pressures are hitting at the same time, including fuel costs, labor shortages, a smaller number of meat-processing facilities, and drought conditions that have affected livestock production.

Why does it matter?

Families often manage grocery costs by swapping to a less expensive meat, but that becomes much harder when beef, chicken, and pork are all moving higher together.

With fewer processing facilities and extra costs built into large distribution networks, more of the expense is passed along before products ever reach the shelf.

That industry structure can leave household budgets exposed when fuel, labor, and climate-related challenges intensify.

Because drought is part of the problem, environmental stress is also contributing to disruptions in food production and making prices less predictable.

What can I do?

For shoppers trying to cut costs, Marrone told KTNV that local butcher shops can sometimes offer better deals by avoiding some of the distribution expenses tied to bigger retailers.

Another way to save is to be flexible about what goes on the grill, instead of sticking only with premium steaks or the most familiar barbecue choices.

Marrone specifically recommended to KTNV that branching out to arm roast, chuck roast, or eye of chuck roast, if you're looking for a potentially cheaper option.

Comparing prices in advance and mapping out purchases ahead of time can also help stretch a food budget.

While meat is often a staple of Fourth of July cookouts, choosing more plant-based dishes throughout the year can help lower climate pollution while also reducing grocery bills.

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