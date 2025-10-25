Woman urges people to eat from plants that can be found across US: 'Pick them'

One Washington State resident is turning an invasive species problem into a delicious solution by foraging wild blackberries in her neighborhood.

In her video, Chelsea (@chelsgrows_) takes viewers on a walk through her area while picking invasive Himalayan blackberries.

This blackberry season here in Washington state has me feeling like🤸🏽‍♀️😋if it's like this here in the PNW I bet it's a really good season in your area Himalayan blackberries are invasive and they take over BUT the best way we can help is by eating as many as we can so the seeds don't fall to the ground & spread even more🫐 This is FREE & FUN 2 things I absolutely love & 2 things that we need to prioritize in 2025. Like let's have some dang fun ya know? & let's know where we can harvest free food bc it's not getting cheaper at the store🙃 📱If you aren't sure if blackberries are in your area give it a GOOG. Type"are their Himalayan blackberries in *insert your town here*" on the internet she'll let you know How many blackberries we eat on our walk? idk I didn't keep track but *the limit does not exist* Ok go outside & have FUN love u mean it🖤

Invasive species like Himalayan blackberries crowd out native plant species and disrupt habitats that local wildlife depend on.

Chelsea explains that these plants can take over local ecosystems, but people can help by eating as many berries as possible. This prevents seeds from falling to the ground and spreading further, and without needing herbicides or expensive removal programs.

The approach is beneficial for communities dealing with invasive plant species. Picking the berries provides free, fresh food at a time when grocery costs keep climbing. The activity also gets people outdoors and active while helping restore ecological balance to local areas.

For those interested in trying this approach, Chelsea suggests searching online to find out if Himalayan blackberries grow in your area. The berries are free and abundant during peak season, making them an accessible option for families looking to reduce food costs.

"Should make some jam with them girl," a commenter wrote.

Another said, "Those are the invasive Himalayan blackberries! I just learned that yesterday. Trailing blackberries are the native ones and are sweeter and smaller. Also less pokey, they still have thorns just smaller and less likely to poke."

Another commenter wrote, "I love wild blackberries on a walk. Remember to pick them above waist height."

The timing works well for communities across the Pacific Northwest and other regions where these invasive berries thrive. Summer provides the peak harvesting season when berries are ripest and most abundant.

If you want to try foraging wild blackberries, research which species grow in your area and learn to identify them correctly. Pick berries away from roadsides where they might collect pollutants, and wash them before eating.

