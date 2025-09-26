Experts call out major issue with hotel food: 'They need to step up'

"I think there needs to be some updating [of] policies."

Food insecurity is rising all throughout Canada. So is food waste, and as ironic as it sounds, it's perpetuated in part by the hotel and hospitality industry.

Roughly 47% of all food is wasted in Canada, according to Global News Canada, and 42% of that is still safe to eat. Meanwhile, around 10 million Canadians are food insecure. This means that food is being thrown out prematurely, and very little of it is going to those who could benefit from it.

Out of all avoidable food waste in Canada, 7% is from hotels, restaurants, and other institutions in the hospitality industry, per Global News Canada. Workers are frequently asked to discard surplus food instead of packaging and donating it.

In other words, food banks and donation services don't only need to intercept leftovers before they're thrown out. They have to address the issue of packaging — one of the key deterrents to hotels donating more regularly.

On the bright side, various food upcycling and rescue organizations are taking up experts' calls to tackle the food waste crisis. Repurposing high-quality hotel food can help divert useful excess to food-insecure communities. This can shrink the gap between food need and food waste and drive down grocery costs for folks in need.

Meanwhile, the buildup of avoidable food waste in landfills contributes to the release of methane pollution. This gas traps heat within our atmosphere and drives up global temperatures.

Landfill overflow likewise enables various contaminants to seep into the earth and nearby groundwater. Those toxins eventually make their way into the water we drink, the crops we grow, and the fresh food on our plates.

As a result, it's in everyone's best interests to cut down on food waste especially in the hospitality industry. Some major Canadian hotel chains are implementing measures to reduce portion sizes and collect and donate leftovers. But many are still struggling to find ways to streamline the process effectively.

"A few years ago, staff would be able to store leftover food after events in the cafeteria but recently this has changed," remarked Jasmine Manpreet, a former hotel staff member, to Global News Canada on the impact of policies created after the lockdown era of COVID-19.

She continued: "Now we are required to toss out everything … I think there needs to be some updating on policies to reflect pre-pandemic structures, and they need to step up."

