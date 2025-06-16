Entrepreneurial students create startups to revolutionize food system: 'This isn't Tropicana or Minute Maid'

"This product is something that aligns with my values and passion."

A new generation of student entrepreneurs is leading an exciting revolution in food technology, developing innovative solutions that tackle everything from nutrition tracking to food waste reduction.

These young innovators are harnessing cutting-edge technology and fresh perspectives to transform how we eat, grow, and think about food, according to a recent article in the Cornell Chronicle.

Selina Li, who had been a competitive golfer since age seven, discovered her passion for nutrition technology through athletics. She and her Cornell Tech teammates created Gymii.ai, a nutrition tracking app that eliminated tedious manual data entry by allowing users to snap photos of meals for automatic AI analysis.

Meanwhile, Kaylee Yin is aiming to tackle food waste through FRUJI Foods, which upcycles exotic fresh fruits into shelf-stable dried products. Growing up in a family that owned persimmon farms, Yin witnessed significant waste from cosmetically imperfect fruit that couldn't reach store shelves.

Her solution transformed these rejected fruits into nutritious dried products sold to grocers and restaurants, extending their lifespan while reducing agricultural waste.

Camilo Ortiz is looking to address the beverage market's health challenges through JOUS, a fair-trade juice brand featuring low-calorie, vitamin-rich drinks inspired by his Colombian heritage.

"This isn't Tropicana or Minute Maid," Ortiz told the Chronicle, emphasizing a commitment to organic ingredients and cultural authenticity over mainstream sugar-laden options. His startup targeted the growing lower-sugar market with sophisticated South American flavors drawn from his childhood memories.

These student entrepreneurs are working to address fundamental problems that affect millions of consumers, working to reduce food waste, improve nutrition tracking accessibility, and develop sustainable agricultural products.

The young innovators have achieved impressive early success through their ventures: Li's team built a user base of more than 1,000 people, Yin secured partnerships with Asian-American grocery chains, and Ortiz signed contracts with experienced beverage formulators.

"This product is something that aligns with my values and passion," Li reflected about her hydrogel solution, capturing the personal commitment that has driven these student entrepreneurs to tackle complex food system challenges.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.