Officials sound the alarm as vital crops become increasingly difficult to grow: 'The priority should be to boost yields'

While Azerbaijan has taken steps to bolster food security amid worsening climate shocks, officials warn that the country could face significant agricultural challenges in the future.

What's happening?

As Caliber reported, developing countries such as Azerbaijan bear the brunt of our overheating planet because they have limited resources for adaptation and tend to rely on climate-sensitive industries such as agriculture for economic growth. Additionally, many of these countries are situated in regions that are highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, including droughts, floods, and cyclones.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations found that the shifting climate is heavily impacting the agricultural industries of developing countries, contributing to soil erosion and salinization, desertification, and a reduction in irrigation water.

Further compounding these issues are a shrinking availability of arable land, rising costs in the sector, and geopolitical conflicts. Azerbaijan has introduced modern irrigation systems to conserve water and incorporated technological solutions to enhance efficiency, but leaders say more efforts are needed to secure food supplies.

"By 2030, water demand driven by rising temperatures could increase by 16%, and agricultural policy must focus on water-saving solutions and the cultivation of drought-resistant crops. The priority should be to boost yields on existing farmland, rather than expanding into new areas," Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli, said at the 4th Agribusiness Development Forum, per Caliber.

Why are climate impacts on food supplies concerning?

Higher food prices brought on by extreme weather and other pressures impact consumers, farmers, suppliers, and others involved in agricultural supply chains. If risks aren't mitigated early on, it could send shockwaves through global markets, especially if several food-producing countries are impacted by climate events around the same time.

Mukhtar Babayev, special representative of the president of Azerbaijan for climate issues, stated that parts of the country received three months' worth of rainfall in one day earlier this year, resulting in flash floods and mudslides around 17 mountain rivers. Heavy rains in the spring prompted farmers to file 120 claims for weather-related crop losses nationwide, according to Anews.

"The efficiency of agriculture is closely tied to climate conditions, making this sector particularly vulnerable to climate change," Babayev said.

The increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events also take a toll on the environment, as unpredictable weather can disrupt ecosystems and food chains that animals depend on for survival. Of course, humans also require biodiversity and a stable environment, making it all the more imperative to focus on adaptation efforts.

What's being done to strengthen food security worldwide?

Caliber reported that officials have focused on saving irrigation water and offering subsidies to farms that install updated systems. So far, most of Azerbaijan's agricultural parks have switched to more efficient irrigation systems, and more are being planned in several regions. Farms are also increasingly adopting regenerative agriculture and introducing drought-resistant crops.

However, officials noted that further expansion would require much more financial support from banks and the government.

Meanwhile, researchers are working overtime to develop crops that can weather our warming world. One team discovered a gene in sorghum, a widely consumed cereal grain, that could be targeted to enhance drought resistance. Similar studies on peaches led scientists to identify a gene mutation that could help the fruit withstand spring frosts.

To stay ahead of potential supply issues, plan ahead when shopping to save money on groceries and maximize the value of your budget. Consider purchasing shelf-stable foods, such as canned goods, dry pasta, and rice, in bulk to supplement your supplies.

