Officials sound alarm as supply of staple food item faces multiple threats: 'I'm having to supplement'

Orange juice is just one of the many staples that could go kaput because of the changing climate.

What's happening?

Citrus greening — an incurable bacterial disease — and trade conflicts are making matters worse. Florida's 2024-25 orange crop is expected to be down 30% from the season prior, reaching just 11.5 million boxes for the first time since before World War II, Fox Weather reported.

"I'm having to supplement outside of my own grove," partner Hank Jacobs of South Naples Citrus Grove said. "That's not easy because the trees are here, but they're not giving us enough good fruit to be able to retail."

Orange juice prices have risen, but they are down significantly from 2023 and 2024 peaks. The issue, as well as changing behaviors and health concerns, has contributed to a drop of over 50% in orange and grapefruit juice consumption since the mid-2000s, per the outlet, which cited a 2024 study.

Why is this important?

Hurricanes Irma, Ian, and Milton in 2017, 2022, and 2024 caused billions of dollars of losses for the industry, knocking fruit off trees and stripping leaves. Some of the plants have not recovered, and the threat of summer floods from heavy rainfall keeps Jacobs focused on managing water.

Citrus greening, however, may be more of a concern, as Jacobs said he's hopeful that a cure can be found. Other fruits, including grapefruit, lemon, tangerine, and tangelo, are also vulnerable to greening.

Still, the market is far from collapsing. "Shifts in consumer behavior and other market forces may be easing the pressure on the industry to maintain performance levels," Fox Weather reported.

What's being done about the Florida citrus industry crisis?

While the market for Florida citrus may be down, those in California, Brazil, and Spain have opportunities to seize the mantle. China, Europe, and Mexico are also major citrus producers, according to Fox Weather.

University of Florida researchers may also be on the verge of a solution to citrus greening. They are experimenting with genetically modifying trees so the trees can use a protein to kill Asian citrus psyllids and prevent infection.

Governments, corporations, and individuals can help by lowering their pollution production, which is threatening crops by warming the Earth and contributing to increasingly severe extreme weather events such as hurricanes and rain. Upgrades to your home and appliances work toward this goal while helping you save money on utility bills.

