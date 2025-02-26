Foodie issues warnings about threat lurking in classic movie theater snack: '[It] is not good'

Even something as simple as popcorn comes with health hazards if you're not careful.

Finding delicious snacks that aren't detrimental to your health can be tricky these days. Every time you think you've found a good one, some study comes out showing how unhealthy it actually is.

According to a recent Reddit post, even something as simple as popcorn comes with health hazards if you're not careful.

One Redditor took to r/popcorn to try and share some pertinent info.

"I see a lot of people [on the subreddit] recommending various seasonings such as Flavocol, which is what they use in movie theaters," the caption read. "The thing is that popcorn isn't bad for you, but these seasonings are. … Flavocol is not good."

Now, perhaps the title "Eat popcorn, not food dye. Flavocol is poison" was a little strong, but that doesn't mean the OP was totally wrong. Flavacol contains the food dyes yellow #5 and #6, both of which pose some health concerns, namely carcinogen contamination.

The safety of consuming food dyes in general is questionable at best, and grim at worst. Some experts warn that evidence of the harm these dyes can do to humans is clear and proven.

The good news is that popcorn itself can actually be good for you. According to the Mayo Clinic, "Popcorn is a whole grain and a good source of fiber." Not only that, but it's a low-calorie snack. The trick is to avoid these unhealthy additives.

Fortunately, there are plenty of options for natural popcorn seasonings, like sea salt, garlic powder, garam masala, or even melted butter (in moderation, of course).

Being that the subreddit is populated by popcorn fanatics, it's only fitting that commenters weren't totally receptive to the post:

"Great, another person telling me I'm living my life wrong," one said. "I'm going to add extra flavocol to my popcorn tonight.

"We all gotta die sometime.. Might as well enjoy good popcorn before we go," another suggested.

Some did agree with the OP, though: "Good points. I think using regular butter or ghee is a better way to go anyway. I do sometimes get popcorn at the theater, and enjoy it even though I know it's not good for me, but it's not often."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.