Fish farmers warn seafood prices will surge as global crisis threatens supply — here's what you need to know

If you visited Egypt and felt like your favorite fish dish cost much more than it should, you're not imagining things.

A new study from Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems reveals that fish farmers, especially in Egypt, are coping with serious challenges that are driving up seafood prices and making fish harder to find. And it's not just about the fish.

What's happening with fish farming?

Fish farmers in Egypt are having a tough time. Most farms are located in the Northern lakes of the Nile Delta, where rising sea levels are pushing salty seawater into freshwater systems. This mix can harm the fish and disturb the delicate balance that farms rely on.

Water is scarce, temperatures are rising, and pollution is getting even worse. Together, these issues are making it more difficult (and costly) to raise healthy fish. If these conditions keep declining, some farms may be forced to shut down.

Why is this a big deal?

Fish farming is very important in Egypt, which makes sense considering this country is the main fish farming region in Africa.

Many families depend on fish farming to earn money and put food on the table. If farms are dealing with these obstacles, it can lead to higher food prices, job loss, and more hunger.

What's being done about the fish farming crisis?

People in Egypt are already taking steps to address the problems climate change is causing for fish farming.

Some fish farms are trying out new ways of raising fish, like using systems that reuse water or mix fish farming with plant growing (that's called aquaponics). These setups are better for the environment and are more adept at handling weather changes.

Water scarcity is a big challenge to overcome as well. Since clean water is getting harder to come by, farms are implementing smarter ways to use it, like treating wastewater or finding new sources.

But there's still more work to do. Further research is required to understand how different farms are affected and how to solve it.

Most importantly, the conversation needs to include everyone, especially those small farmers who are directly impacted by the situation.

